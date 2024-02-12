Advertisement

Team India are struggling with injuries in the ongoing India vs England Test series. India are without the services of KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami due to injuries while Virat Kohli is not playing the series due to personal reasons. India are forced to play with younger players in the team and were hoping for Rahul or Jadeja's returning to the line-up for the 3rd IND vs ENG Test match in Rajkot.

However, they have been dealt a big blow as Rahul was on Monday ruled out of the third Test against England after failing to fully recover from his quadriceps strain that forced him to miss the second match in Visakhapatnam.

Devdutt Padikkal to replace KL Rahul in IND vs ENG squad?

There are chances of talented Karnataka left-hander Devdutt Padikkal, who is enjoying a great first-class season, replacing Rahul in the squad.

"KL Rahul hasn't yet reported in Rajkot. Ravindra Jadeja, the local boy has linked up with the team. It was always a case of subject to fitness and BCCI medical team is still not confident that he is match fit," a senior BCCI source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

The selectors had earlier named both Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the squad subject to clearance from the BCCI's medical team.

Padikkal has been in excellent form this season. Having started with a 193 against Punjab in the opening game, he struck 103 against Goa. 23-year-old Padikkal scored 151 in his most recent Ranji Trophy match with the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar watching his knock from the stands. Besides his exploits in Ranji, Padikkal also scored 105, 65 and 21 in his three innings for India A in the two unofficial Tests against England Lions.

As far as Rahul is concerned, the 31-year-old batter's extended break raises a serious question about whether the senior India players and the BCCI's medical team are giving proper picture about the injury status of certain players.

"If the BCCI's medical team knew in first place that Rahul's quad injury is as serious as it looks, why in the first place was he kept in provisional squad. And why is the player sending wrong signals by posting videos of his batting on Instagram stories," a senior BCCI official asked.

BCCI unhappy with senior India players

Another senior player, who was recently told that he would be dropped for his poor form, pulled out on pretext of multiple injuries, something that the board hasn't even mentioned.

The case of Ishan Kishan is even more curious as he hasn't even spoken to his home state unit on whether he would play a Ranji Trophy match or not.

With Rahul ruled out of the third Test and possibly fourth, the doors could open for Sarfaraz Khan in the middle-order now that Shreyas Iyer has also been dropped.

However, there will be more selection conundrum if Jadeja takes his rightful place in the XI.

Axar Patel has batted well in the two Tests so far and Kuldeep Yadav was the second best Indian bowler in Visakhapatnam after Jasprit Bumrah.

As far as the keeper's slot is concerned, time is running out for KS Bharath with Dhruv Jurel breathing down his neck, but the former could still get one last chance in Rajkot.

(with PTI inputs)