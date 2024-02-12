English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 20:43 IST

Team India dealt BIG BLOW as BCCI confirms star player's prolonged absence, replacement announced

KL Rahul, whose availability for the remaining three Tests was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the third Test against England in Rajkot.

Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid
Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
KL Rahul, who was ruled out of the 2nd IND vs ENG Test, owing to an injury, hasn't recovered yet and as a consequence won't feature in the 3rd Test as well. The right-hander was named in the 17-member squad for the remaining three matches of the series, however, his inclusion in the playing XI was subject to fitness. Subsequently, BCCI has confirmed that he will not be a part of the Rajkot Test.

 

 

 

KL Rahul, whose availability for the remaining three Tests was subject to fitness, has been ruled out of the third Test against England in Rajkot. Mr. Rahul has reached 90 per cent of match fitness and is progressing well under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

He will continue his recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to be completely match-fit for the fourth and fifth Test.

The Men’s Selection Committee named Devdutt Padikkal as KL Rahul’s replacement for the third Test, starting February 15, 2024.

 

Team India's updated squad following KL Rahul's exclusion

India’s updated Squad for the third Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Devdutt Padikkal.

(This is a breaking copy. Updates to follow)

Published February 12th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

