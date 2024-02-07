English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Rohit Sharma points out change in Kohli's mindset: 'He normally does not do that. Same with Samson'

Indian Cricket Team skipper Rohit Sharma has backed Virat Kohli despite him recording his golden duck at the 3rd T20I against Afghanistan.

Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli Golden duck
Virat Kohli Golden duck | Image:AP
Team India had a phenomenal time in the T20I series against Afghanistan. Players like Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh established dominance in the first match, while Rohit Sharma unleashed the beast in the third match, which consisted of two super overs to determine the winner. The 3rd T20I wasn't a good outing for Virat Kohli to bat, as he recorded his first-ever golden duck. But despite the woes, Skipper Rohit Sharma has backed him up.

3 Things you need to know

  •  India sealed the T20I series win with a 3-0 sweep
  • Rohit Sharma slammed his fifth T20I century
  • Team India won the third match over Afghanistan after two super overs

Rohit Sharma offers his take on Virat Kohli after his dismissal in the 3rd T20I match

Rohit Sharma pulled up a solid rebound after two bad outings in the first two matches. But Kohli, who made his return to his IPL home at the Chinnaswamy, could not deliver. The star batter was dismissed for a duck, but he displayed an incredible fielding showcase. Even though Kohli could not ignite the fire, skipper Rohit shared positive words for the former captain. While speaking on JioCinema, Rohit Sharma said:

"We only need to give the players clarity to the players about their position and the manner of cricket we want them to play with. The boys know what to expect when they come out onto the ground. As you saw today, Kohli tried to go hard from the word go, he normally does not do that, but he showed the intent. Same with Samson. He was out first ball, but the intent was there."

Virat Kohli walks off after recording his first -ever duck in T20Is | Image: BCCI


After coming off the T20I series against Afghanistan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be in action against England in a five-match Test series at home. The first match will take place on January 25th. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:55 IST

