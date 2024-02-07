Advertisement

In the 1st unofficial Test of the England Lions tour of India, England Lions declared their 1st innings at 553/8, led by remarkable contributions from Keaton Jennings (154), Alex Lees (73), and Josh Bohannon (125). In response, India A managed 227 in their 1st innings, with standout performances from Rajat Patidar (151) and Manav Suthar taking 4 wickets. Following this, England Lions declared their 2nd innings at 163/6, with Keaton Jennings scoring 64. India A's 2nd innings showcased impressive batting displays from Sai Sudharsan (97) and KS Bharat (116), leading to a drawn match. Keaton Jennings was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional performances.

KS Bharat dedicated his century to Lord Ram ahead of Pran-Pratishta

With a strong showing in the first unofficial Test between India A and the England Lions on Sunday, wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat has solidified his place in the Indian playing XI for the upcoming first Test against England.

Bharat's undefeated century of 116* runs on the fourth day of the match was vital in earning a draw for India A (227 & 426/5) versus England Lions (553/8d & 163/6d).

With a noteworthy century, Bharat relieved head coach Rahul Dravid, who has been a strong supporter of Bharat's involvement in Test matches despite the team's past batting struggles and is expected to assume wicketkeeping responsibilities for India.

The 30-year-old demonstrated skill on both sides of the wicket and put up a strong all-around effort. Of his fifteen boundaries, nine were from spinners, most of them aimed towards the on-side.

Bharat scored his tenth first-class hundred, dedicating the achievement to Lord Ram in advance of the January 22 Pran Pratishtha event at the Ayodhya Temple.

KS Bharat dedicated his hundred against England Lions to "Lord Ram".



Manav Suthar (89 not out) proved to be a dependable companion for Bharat and his tenacity paid off, as even the England Lions admitted they had lost the opportunity to win by tea time on an Indian track.