Published 22:05 IST, October 18th 2024

PCB Writes Letter To BCCI Over CT 2025 Participation Amid Uncertainty, Presents Unique Proposal

The PCB wrote a letter to the BCCI, offering support if the Men in Blue preferred to leave Pakistan and return to India after each Champions Trophy match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam
India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Group A match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York | Image: ANI
  • 2 min read
20:44 IST, October 18th 2024