With his exceptional double ton in the 1st innings of the 2nd India vs England Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal has seemingly won over the cricket world. While many experts have profusely showered praise on the youngster, Gautam Gambhir feels that Jaiswal should be congratulated for the knock he has played, but he should not be overhyped. The former India opener reckons that giving so much attention to Yashasvi Jaiswal would put the pressure of failure on him.

Gautam Gambhir is impressed but doesn't want to overhype Yashasvi Jaiswal

In the spell of 6 Tests, Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the most exciting prospect of Team India. The 22-year-old has so far been impressive with his approach and the ability to construct humongous hundreds. Having exhibited his mettle in the debut match against West Indies in 2023, Jaiswal's trajectory has only soared in the months that have gone by and he is on course to become the new match-winner for Team India.

Playing only his sixth Test, the 22-year-old's sensational knock of 209 off 290 balls single-handedly powered India to 396 all out in 112 overs on the second day of the match.

Jaiswal's accomplishment marked him as the first Indian left-hander since Gambhir to score a double hundred in the traditional format. Gambhir achieved the feat in 2008 against Australia.

"I want to congratulate the youngster for his achievement but, more importantly, I want to tell everyone that let the young man play. We have seen in the past that in India we have a habit, especially the media, to overhype their achievements and give them tags and make them look like heroes," Gambhir told PTI during an interaction.

"The pressure of expectation gets the better of them and the players are not able to play their natural game. Let him grow and enjoy his cricket," added Gambhir.

IND vs ENG: Thoughts on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer

While youngster Jaiswal has prospered with the bat, the other focal points, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have prolonged their drought. Both the players got the ideal starts in the 2nd Test but could not capitalise on the start, perishing at 34 and 27 respectively.

Gautam Gambhir paid heed to the flop show of Gill and Iyer and commented that they should be given more time.

"We should give them time as they are quality players, and they have shown it in the past with their performance. That is why they are playing for India," Gambhir said. It must be mentioned that Iyer is the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, a franchise where the former India opener has come back as the Mentor for the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

(With inputs from PTI)