Jasprit Bumrah was a standout player for Team India in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam. The star pacer shattered the English hitters and guided Team India to a massive victory, tying the series 1-1. Ahead of the third Test against England in Rajkot, the speedster accomplished another impressive achievement. He has dethroned R Ashwin as the ICC Player Rankings' number one Test bowler. Bumrah is not the first Indian bowler to be included in the ICC Test rankings.

Ex-Proteas bowler touts Jasprit Bumrah as Team India's key element in T20 World Cup campaign

Former South African seamer Vernon Philander believes the Indians will outshine all of the teams they will face in this year's T20 World Cup. He stated that Jasprit Bumrah is the best overall bowler in international cricket due to his ability to keep a line, bowl wicket-taking deliveries without conceding runs, and go lethal on yorkers. Philander noted that the team will primarily count upon Bumrah, who has established himself as a bowler who cannot be counted off in the shortest format.

"Bumrah is the (most) complete bowler at the moment. He has got magnificent skills and he has also learnt the trade of holding a line and length and that is the reason behind his success at the Test level," Philander told 'PTI Bhasha' in an interview on the sidelines of the SA T20 Tournament.

"He swings the new ball, brings the stumps into the play and challenges the batters upfront. He is phenomenal with those change-ups and lethal yorkers, and that is the skill set you want in the T20 World Cup," Vernon Philander said via PTI.

"I feel he is going to play a massive part in the tournament and perhaps also be the best seamer," the veteran seamer added.

Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to be crowned number one in the ICC Test rankings. It was after his magical performance in the second Test against England, which yielded nine wickets on a sporting track at Visakhapatnam, which allowed Team India to pull off a thumping win and bounce back into domination against the visiting England.

(With PTI Inputs)