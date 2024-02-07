Advertisement

Team India Put up a satisfactory effort but could not withstand England's Bazball in the opening Test match of the series. While the Indian bowling line-up showcased their potential, the batters seemingly could not hold up. Top odds like Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma were derailed, and they could not put up proper numbers to support the team. Gill's poor show drew criticism from the fans. However, a former cricketer is still rooting for the youngster in tough times.

3 things you need to know

India is hosting England in a five-match Test series

India lost the initial Test match in Hyderabad

The second Test match will be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Shubman Gill backed by Ex-ENG star Kevin Pietersen despite out-of-form display

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen is seemingly backing Shubman Gill despite his out-of-shape display in recent history. Gill was a star in the ODI World Cup but has struggled since India emerged as the runners-up. The opening batter failed to produce numbers in the red-ball format in South Africa and Windies tours, and the series against England is no exception either. However, Pietersen continues to root for Gill, stating that he enjoys seeing the young player perform.

"I don’t think you can get rid of somebody as quickly as one test match. He will definitely play in Vizag and let’s have a look and see how he prepares for the next Test. Let’s not cast Shubman Gill aside and say he can’t play. He can play. When you talk about feelings, he gives me the feeling of sheer joy and delight when he walks out to bat. I want to watch him bat," Pietersen said via JioCinema.

While the concern may remain around Shubman Gill, it seems evident that the team will choose him as the number three batter. It is yet to be seen whether Gill bounces back from his slump.