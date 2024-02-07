Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:52 IST
India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score & Highlights: England take healthy lead of 126 runs
The five-match Test series between India and England has officially commenced, with Day 3 being held today at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Englishmen's Bazball tactics were ineffective, as India was in full force on Day 2. The Men in Blue will strive for an outstanding performance on Day 3 of the competition. Follow all the happenings at republicworld.com.
- Sports
- 3 min read
4: 48 IST, January 27th 2024
Courtesy of Ollie Pope's brilliant innings, England have taken a solid lead of 126 runs. After Day 3 the score stands: England are 316/6 after 77 overs. Pope goes unbeaten at 148 and Rehan Ahmed is batting alongside at 16. Day 4 action awaits.
4: 41 IST, January 27th 2024
England have breached the 300 mark. ENG-302/6 after 73.2 overs. Lead by 112 runs.
Advertisement
4: 05 IST, January 27th 2024
India finally have something to cheer. 6th wicket falls for England. Ben Foakes departs after scoring 34. ENG-275/6 after 67 overs. ENG lead by 85 runs.
3: 38 IST, January 27th 2024
Ollie Pope gets to his century. England 245/5 after 60.3 overs. ENG lead by 54 runs.
Advertisement
3: 12 IST, January 27th 2024
England have reached 200 runs on the scoreboard as they move ahead in the day
2: 52 IST, January 27th 2024
England have took the lead after scoring 191 runs
Advertisement
2: 39 IST, January 27th 2024
India and England players return to the field after the tea break
2: 15 IST, January 27th 2024
England reach 172/5 as play enters tea break
Advertisement
1: 54 IST, January 27th 2024
Ben Stokes was taken down by R Ashwin as he bowled him out | ENG at 163/5
1: 34 IST, January 27th 2024
Ollie Pope remains like a wall on the field and has reached his half century | ENG at 154/4
Advertisement
1: 21 IST, January 27th 2024
Ravindra Jadeja strikes hard as he bowls out Jonny Bairstow with a solid delivery | ENG at 140/4
12: 46 IST, January 27th 2024
Jasprit Bumrah takes down Root with an LBW and the DRS showed it to be a clean wicket | ENG at 117/3
Advertisement
12: 43 IST, January 27th 2024
12: 31 IST, January 27th 2024
Jasprit Bumrah knocks off ben Duckett's wicket to derail their momentum, India esrns a colossal breakthrough | ENG at 113/2
Advertisement
12: 23 IST, January 27th 2024
Play resumes, India look for another breakthrough | ENG at 101/1
11: 51 IST, January 27th 2024
England lose Zack Crawley after he was caught out by Ashwin, with Rohit catching the ball! | ENG at 89/1 as game enters lunch break.
Advertisement
10: 43 IST, January 27th 2024
The English Team arrives to bat with Indian spin force in action against the batters
10: 26 IST, January 27th 2024
After the fall of Jadeja, Team India could not sustain for long as England bowled them out after 436 Runs. IND lead by 190 runs.
Advertisement
10: 18 IST, January 27th 2024
Joe Root takes out Bumrah with a peach of a delivery and is on a hat-Trick ball | IND at 436/9
10: 15 IST, January 27th 2024
A review could not save Jadeja as he was eventually ruled out. Joe Root takes a 3-wicket haul | IND at 436/8
Advertisement
10: 00 IST, January 27th 2024
Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel continue to bat as they settle a partnership. ENG needs to break to up in order to derail their momentum | IND at 427/7
9: 35 IST, January 27th 2024
Day 3 officially kicks off as both teams take the pitch
Advertisement
8: 09 IST, January 27th 2024
The Third day of the Test match is all set to begin in Hyderabad with the action taking place at 09:30 AM
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.