English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 Live Score & Highlights: England take healthy lead of 126 runs

The five-match Test series between India and England has officially commenced, with Day 3 being held today at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The Englishmen's Bazball tactics were ineffective, as India was in full force on Day 2. The Men in Blue will strive for an outstanding performance on Day 3 of the competition. Follow all the happenings at republicworld.com.

Republic Sports Desk
Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
4: 48 IST, January 27th 2024

Courtesy of Ollie Pope's brilliant innings, England have taken a solid lead of 126 runs. After Day 3 the score stands: England are 316/6 after 77 overs. Pope goes unbeaten at 148 and Rehan Ahmed is batting alongside at 16. Day 4 action awaits. 

4: 41 IST, January 27th 2024

England have breached the 300 mark. ENG-302/6 after 73.2 overs. Lead by 112 runs.

Advertisement
4: 05 IST, January 27th 2024

India finally have something to cheer. 6th wicket falls for England. Ben Foakes departs after scoring 34. ENG-275/6 after 67 overs. ENG lead by 85 runs.

3: 38 IST, January 27th 2024

Ollie Pope gets to his century. England 245/5 after 60.3 overs. ENG lead by 54 runs.

Advertisement
3: 12 IST, January 27th 2024

England have reached 200 runs on the scoreboard as they move ahead in the day 

2: 52 IST, January 27th 2024

England have took the lead after scoring 191 runs 

Advertisement
2: 39 IST, January 27th 2024

India and England players return to the field after the tea break

2: 15 IST, January 27th 2024

England reach 172/5 as play enters tea break

 

Advertisement
1: 54 IST, January 27th 2024

Ben Stokes was taken down by R Ashwin as he bowled him out | ENG at 163/5

1: 34 IST, January 27th 2024

Ollie Pope remains like a wall on the field and has reached his half century | ENG at 154/4

Advertisement
1: 21 IST, January 27th 2024

Ravindra Jadeja strikes hard as he bowls out Jonny Bairstow with a solid delivery | ENG at 140/4

12: 46 IST, January 27th 2024

Jasprit Bumrah takes down Root with an LBW and the DRS showed it to be a clean wicket | ENG at 117/3

Advertisement
12: 43 IST, January 27th 2024
12: 31 IST, January 27th 2024

Jasprit Bumrah knocks off ben Duckett's wicket to derail their momentum, India esrns a colossal breakthrough | ENG at 113/2

Advertisement
12: 23 IST, January 27th 2024

Play resumes, India look for another breakthrough | ENG at 101/1

11: 51 IST, January 27th 2024

England lose Zack Crawley after he was caught out by Ashwin, with Rohit catching the ball! | ENG at 89/1 as game enters lunch break.

Advertisement
10: 43 IST, January 27th 2024

The English Team arrives to bat with Indian spin force in action against the batters

10: 26 IST, January 27th 2024

After the fall of Jadeja, Team India could not sustain for long as England bowled them out after 436 Runs. IND lead by 190 runs.

Advertisement
10: 18 IST, January 27th 2024

Joe Root takes out Bumrah with a peach of a delivery and is on a hat-Trick ball | IND at 436/9

10: 15 IST, January 27th 2024

A review could not save Jadeja as he was eventually ruled out. Joe Root takes a 3-wicket haul | IND at 436/8 

Advertisement
10: 00 IST, January 27th 2024

Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel continue to bat as they settle a partnership. ENG needs to break to up in order to derail their momentum | IND at 427/7

9: 35 IST, January 27th 2024

Day 3 officially kicks off as both teams take the pitch

Advertisement
8: 09 IST, January 27th 2024

The Third day of the Test match is all set to begin in Hyderabad with the action taking place at 09:30 AM 

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 2k People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Consuming Meal in Maharashtra

    India News5 minutes ago

  2. Replace Your Ordinary Cooking Oil With These Healthy Substitutes

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  3. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  4. Consume These Teas To Boost Your Immune System

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  5. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement