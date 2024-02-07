Advertisement

The Dubai Capitals started their season 2 of the DP World ILT20 with a bang as their star batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jake Fraser-McGurk helped chase down MI Emirates’ 160 runs with 24 balls to spare at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, January 20.

Speaking after the match, young debutant Fraser-McGurk was all praise for Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who anchored the batting for his team to the very end.

Advertisement

“You saw how they went about with their batting; they got off to a great start but couldn't capitalise in the back end of their innings. So that was something we talked about. The plan was to keep going with Gurbaz. He is one player I love batting with. He's a special talent. So, it was a nice partnership that pretty much got us his home.” he said.

This feeling was echoed by Gurbaz as well, with the wicketkeeper-batter lauding the young Australian’s prowess with the bat. “He is an unbelievable cricketer. It’s great fun batting with him on the ground. He gave me a lot of confidence when he came onto the ground and was in a positive mood. His batting also gave me a positive mindset. It was not an easy wicket to bat on but he made it look easy. It was nice to watch his batting,” the Afghan added after the match.

Advertisement

Fraser-McGurk also reserved special praise for skipper David Warner, saying, “He was the one who got me to come to the UAE for the ILT20. His captaincy is amazing and he has helped me deal with the conditions and told me how to adapt to them. This has gone a long, long way in improving my batting.”

The GMR Sports-owned Dubai Capitals will face off against the Sharjah Warriors in their next match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday, January 22.