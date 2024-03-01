Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Made some mental adjustments to convert starts into big scores: Shafali Verma

Big-hitting batter Shafali Verma says she has made minor adjustments to her approach towards the game in the last one year, which is helping her convert good starts into big knocks in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Press Trust Of India
Shafali Verma
Shafali Verma | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 Big-hitting batter Shafali Verma says she has made minor adjustments to her approach towards the game in the last one year, which is helping her convert good starts into big knocks in the ongoing Women's Premier League.

Verma struck a half century and stitched a second-wicket stand of 82 runs with Alice Capsey (46) as Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 25 runs in a WPL match here on Thursday night.

Advertisement

RCB could only muster up 169/9 in their 20 overs, pursuing a 195-run victory target.

"Last time in the WPL, I was getting out in the 30s or 40s. Those knocks taught me a lot. I think because of that, now I want to convert a 30 or 40-run score into a 50 for the team and for myself," Verma told 'Jio Cinema'.

Advertisement

"The main change is a slight adjustment in my mindset and I want to take this forward," she added.

Verma's team is currently top of the table with two wins from three matches.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old Verma, who became the youngest to play cricket for India when she debuted as a 15-year-old, also acknowledged the positive impact of playing alongside seasoned Australian Meg Lanning in her WPL team.

"When a very experienced person is standing across from you, your body language changes on its own. Playing with a player like that and building partnerships is a great privilege in my opinion.

Advertisement

"She has changed the game with her batting," she said.

Delhi Capital will next taken on Gujarat Giants on Sunday. 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 13:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

5 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

5 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

5 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

5 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

13 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

14 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

2 days ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

2 days ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

2 days ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Wild Elephant Entered In The Belagavi City, Spreads Panic Wave

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Video Of Man Milking A King Cobra With Just His Bare Hand Goes Viral

    World11 minutes ago

  4. Bill Gates Advocates Indian Innovation & AI for Social Good at IIT Delhi

    Education13 minutes ago

  5. Football stars who fell into the DOPING NET, from Maradona to Guardiola

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo