Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

India opener Smriti Mandhana jumps up two spots to world no. 4 in ICC Women's ODI batting rankings

Smriti Mandhana, the Indian Women's Cricket Team opener, has risen two spots to fourth place in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings for batters.

Press Trust Of India
Smriti mandhana
Smriti Mandhana at a press conference | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India opener Smriti Mandhana has jumped two spots to grab the fourth position in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings for batters.

The 27-year-old from Mumbai surpassed South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who slumped to fifth place after a lacklustre show in the ODI series against Australia.

Advertisement

England’s Nat Sciver Brunt, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu and Australia’s Beth Mooney occupy the top 3 positions in the batting chart, which also has India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur static at the 10th place.

Mandhana, who is set to represent the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women’s Premier League, last played ODIs in the bilateral series against Australia. She had made 63 runs at an average of 31.50.

Advertisement

In the bowling chart, which is headed by England's Sophie Ecclestone, spinner Deepti Sharma slipped a place to number four. The Indian, however, moved a place to the fifth spot in ODI allrounder list.

Among bowlers, South Africa's Marizanne Kapp has climbed seven places to take the second position after grabbing four wickets in the last two ODIs against Australia.

Advertisement

An all-round performance of 75 and 3/12 in the second match in North Sydney that helped South Africa register their first ever ODI victory over Australia also helped Kapp retain eighth position in batting and consolidate her top ranking in the list of all-rounders.

Kapp increased her points tally from 658 to 668 in the batting rankings and from 388 to 452 in the all-rounders’ rankings.

Advertisement

Chloe-Tryon is another South Africa all-rounder to gain in the latest weekly rankings update, moving up one place to 20th among batters.

She advanced seven places to 43rd among bowlers and reached the top 10 for all-rounders for the first time.

Advertisement

Anneke Bosche (up 13 places to 68th among batters) and Masabata Klaas (up two places to 24th among bowlers) have also gained.

Australia too had several players moving up in the rankings after completing a 2-1 win with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath progressing four places to 30th among batters.

Advertisement

Tahila was named Player of the Match in the final ODI after smashing 44 off 35 balls and claiming 3/23. She also rose five places to 60th among bowlers and to 21st in the list of all-rounders.

Alana King (77th in batting and 13th in bowling) and Kim Garth (96th in batting and 28th in bowling) have also made notable progress.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

13 minutes ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

2 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

4 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

4 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

18 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

18 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

18 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

18 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

18 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

19 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Biden Met with Chinese Energy Firm's Chairman, Ex-Associate Testifies

    World8 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts MP's Singrauli

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. PM Holds Key Talks With MBZ, Standby For 'Ahlan Modi' | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Mega Showdown at Shambhu Border, Tear Gas Lobbed, Tikri Border Sealed

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. India finds NEXT SOURAV GANGULY: New 'king of the off-side’ UNEARTHED

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement