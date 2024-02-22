Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 16:37 IST

'Marriage in 2017, baby in 2024, Kohli to retire in...': Astrologer STUNS with SPOT-ON predictions

Attention has shifted back to an astrologer who, nearly eight years ago on Facebook, had foretold both personal and professional in Virat Kohli's life.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image:Instagram/ViratKohli/Facebook/Stars&Astrology
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Tuesday, former Indian captain Virat Kohli sent the internet into a frenzy with the announcement of the birth of his second child with Bollywood actress and wife Anushka Sharma. Taking to his social media platform, Kohli shared the delightful news with his fans and followers. He expressed joy in revealing that he and Anushka welcomed their second child, named Akaay, on February 15.

Astrologer's ‘accurate’ predictions on Virat Kohli resurfaces

In a fascinating turn of events, attention has shifted back to an astrologer who, nearly eight years ago on Facebook, had foretold both personal and professional milestones in Kohli's life. Known as 'Stars and Astrology', the Facebook page outlined eight key predictions regarding Kohli's future trajectory after attaining celebrity status. Remarkably, the majority of these prognostications have proven to be accurate thus far, including his marriage to Anushka in late 2017 and the career setbacks experienced in 2021.

According to the forecasts, Virat Kohli's career is anticipated to soar even higher than initially anticipated. The post suggests that Kohli will retire in 2028 at the pinnacle of his success.

Advertisement

"Virat will continue to achieve greater stardom in 2016 and 2017. His cricketing skills will continue to impress the planet. As Saturn transits out of Scorpio in Jan 2017 his success will be even greater in 2017 as compared to 2016," the post on Facebook read. 

“Talks of Virat's marriage will surface in Mar/Apr 2017 and he will tie the knot by the end of 2017 and early 2018. If I were to look at the crystal ball chances are very conducive for marriage in Dec 2017-Jan 2018.”

Advertisement

“Virat will have a lean period between Sep 2020-2021.”

“Virat will come back strongly between Sep 2021-2025 with huge success professionally and monetarily.”

Advertisement

“Additionally, Virat will have an opportunity for another child between 2021-2024.”

“Virat's career will partially flounder between Aug 2025-Feb 2027.”

Advertisement

"Virat's career will pick up in 2027 and he will retire on a very high note before Mar 2028."

Virat Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika in January 2021. He witnessed a slump in his career during the 2020-21 period. However, Kohli made a brilliant comeback during the T20 Asia Cup 2022, where he even managed to score his first-ever T20I century.  



 

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

2 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

6 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

18 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

18 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

18 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

18 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Taking Steps to Make India Aatmanirbhar: PM Modi in Navsari | LIVE

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Fresh Protests Rock Sandeshkhali; PM Modi Likely to Meet Victims | LIVE

    India News16 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air During Skydiving Expedition

    World20 minutes ago

  4. CCS Approves Navy's Purchase of Over 200 BrahMos Valued at Rs 19000Cr

    Defence20 minutes ago

  5. India’s startups will no longer price perfection

    Business News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo