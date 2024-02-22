Advertisement

On Tuesday, former Indian captain Virat Kohli sent the internet into a frenzy with the announcement of the birth of his second child with Bollywood actress and wife Anushka Sharma. Taking to his social media platform, Kohli shared the delightful news with his fans and followers. He expressed joy in revealing that he and Anushka welcomed their second child, named Akaay, on February 15.

Astrologer's ‘accurate’ predictions on Virat Kohli resurfaces

In a fascinating turn of events, attention has shifted back to an astrologer who, nearly eight years ago on Facebook, had foretold both personal and professional milestones in Kohli's life. Known as 'Stars and Astrology', the Facebook page outlined eight key predictions regarding Kohli's future trajectory after attaining celebrity status. Remarkably, the majority of these prognostications have proven to be accurate thus far, including his marriage to Anushka in late 2017 and the career setbacks experienced in 2021.

According to the forecasts, Virat Kohli's career is anticipated to soar even higher than initially anticipated. The post suggests that Kohli will retire in 2028 at the pinnacle of his success.

"Virat will continue to achieve greater stardom in 2016 and 2017. His cricketing skills will continue to impress the planet. As Saturn transits out of Scorpio in Jan 2017 his success will be even greater in 2017 as compared to 2016," the post on Facebook read.

“Talks of Virat's marriage will surface in Mar/Apr 2017 and he will tie the knot by the end of 2017 and early 2018. If I were to look at the crystal ball chances are very conducive for marriage in Dec 2017-Jan 2018.”

“Virat will have a lean period between Sep 2020-2021.”

“Virat will come back strongly between Sep 2021-2025 with huge success professionally and monetarily.”

“Additionally, Virat will have an opportunity for another child between 2021-2024.”

“Virat's career will partially flounder between Aug 2025-Feb 2027.”

"Virat's career will pick up in 2027 and he will retire on a very high note before Mar 2028."

Virat Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma in December 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika in January 2021. He witnessed a slump in his career during the 2020-21 period. However, Kohli made a brilliant comeback during the T20 Asia Cup 2022, where he even managed to score his first-ever T20I century.





