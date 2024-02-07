Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Meet famous film critic and Dunki producer's son who has broken a 160-year-old Indian cricket record

Son of a renowned film critic and producer of films like Dunki and 3 Idiots breaks a 160-year-old Indian cricket record in the Ranji Trophy.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Agni Chopra
Agni Chopra | Image:Instagram/ agnidevchopra55
Mizoram secured a commanding 191-run victory against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy group stage match. Agni Chopra was named the Player of the Match for his exceptional performance, scoring 105 runs in the first innings and adding 101 runs in the second innings. In the first innings, Mizoram posted a total of 359, with Meghalaya responding with 281. Meghalaya's Raj Biswa's unbeaten 125* was a notable performance. In their second innings, Mizoram declared at 237/9, setting a target of 316, as Meghalaya managed only 124. KC Cariappa and Akash Choudhary displayed noteworthy bowling performances.

3 things you need to know 

  • Agni Chopra was named Player of the Match in Mizoram vs Meghalya 
  • Agni Chopra scored 105 in his first innings and 101 in his 2nd innings 
  • Mizoram beat Meghalaya by 191 runs 

Agni Chopra scripts history in the Ranji Trophy 2024 season 

With his exceptional batting ability, Agni Chopra, the son of famous film directors Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra, has been creating waves in his first season in the Ranji Trophy. While playing for Mizoram, the 25-year-old batsman created history by being the first player to score five consecutive hundreds in the Ranji Trophy.

Anupama Chopra joyfully posted on social media, tagging Agni's accomplishment with the phrase “Proud Mom.”

Agni demonstrated his batting prowess in his fourth First-Class encounter against Meghalaya, scoring 105 runs off just 90 deliveries. His performance included 13 boundaries and four sixes, helping Mizoram to an impressive total of 359 runs in the first innings.

Agni's Ranji Trophy debut was as brilliant, with runs of 166 and 92 in the opening match against Sikkim. Despite his outstanding efforts, Mizoram nearly lost out on victory. 

Unfazed Agni continued his excellent form in the following match against Nagaland, scoring 164 runs in the first innings and 15 in the second. His incredible streak continued in the following match against Arunachal Pradesh, where he scored an impressive 114.

Agni's outstanding exploits have sparked debate within the cricketing world, with his astounding run tally of 767 runs from just eight innings. While some have pointed out that these accomplishments occurred in the Plate division against possibly inferior teams, Agni's consistency and skill cannot be ignored.

His performances have been critical in anchoring the Mizoram team, indicating his potential to improve more as the season unfolds. Agni is expected to score around 1000 runs, demonstrating his exceptional form and potential.

The Chopra family is experiencing prosperity right now, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra is getting recognition for his achievements in his area as well. Similar to his son's achievements in cricket, his latest film "12th Fail" has received critical praise and several prizes.

When is Agni's next match?

Mizoram cricket will be seen in action against Hyderabad on February 2, 2024, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 13:24 IST

