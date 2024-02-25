Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Michael Vaughan declares India as ‘CLEAR FAVOURITES’ to win Ranchi Test, citing hosts' dominance

Michael Vaughan labels India as the 'clear favourites' to win the Ranchi Test, acknowledging the host team's dominant performance in the match.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Michael Vaughan
Michael Vaughan | Image:michaelvaughan/instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

England set a target of 192 runs for India to pursue at the end of the third day of the fourth Test match of the series. England scored 145 in their second innings, thanks to contributions from Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, and Zak Crawley. Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack, with Ashwin taking five wickets in the process. With Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the bat, India had 40/0 as play came to an end, needing 152 runs to win on the last day of the test match.

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes leading wicket-taker in India

Advertisement

Michael Vaughan believes India will win the 4th Test in Rachi after a great performance on Day 3

As of right now, India is the overwhelming favourite in the fourth Test of the five-match series being played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, according to former England captain Michael Vaughan. India is at 40 for no loss at the end of Day 3, and they need to score 152 more runs to win the fourth Test and maybe win the series with a commanding 3-1 lead. With wins in Rajkot and Vizag, the home team now leads the Test series 2-1.

Advertisement

England grabbed the lead in the Test series with a close 28-run victory against India in Hyderabad. However, the hosts produced a dramatic recovery, winning the third Test by 106 runs in Vizag, followed by a resounding 434-run victory in Rajkot.

After the completion of Day 3, Vaughan aired his thoughts on the Ranchi Test on the social networking site 'X', claiming that India had pushed ahead and established as clear favourites. India's bowlers demonstrated their abilities by limiting England to 145 runs on Day 3, setting a target of 192 runs for the hosts to chase.

Advertisement

During an interview with BBC Sport, Vaughan criticised England's inconsistency, stressing their tendency to have particularly poor performances, but also appreciating India's revival in controlling the contest once more. India's bowlers demonstrated their brilliance by taking 10 wickets in less than two sessions, putting themselves in position for a series-clinching victory in Ranchi. Vaughan said: 

Advertisement

“India have once again found a way of having a dominant day that looks likely to win them this Test and the series. England's bad days are really, really bad - and that looks likely to cost them. Very, very hard on young spinners to get thrown the ball after 54 overs of rest. Mentally as much as physically, it is a lot to then ask them to bowl a team out,”

Also Read: Cricket world abuzz with praise for Dhruv Jurel's remarkable performance

Advertisement

India opened the day's play on 219 for 7, with Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav at the crease. Jurel demonstrated his batting skills by scoring his first Test half-century, ably supported by Kuldeep, as India finished their first innings on 307 runs. In response, India's bowlers knocked out England for 145 runs, with Ravichandran Ashwin providing a standout effort to capture his 35th five-wicket haul in Tests and became the top Test wicket-taker on Indian soil in the process.

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal demonstrated confidence at the bat, scoring 40 runs in only eight overs to cement India's supremacy in Ranchi. As Day 4 approaches, India needs 152 more runs to win and take a commanding 3-1 lead in the five-match Test series over England.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 18:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

3 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

3 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

3 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

21 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

21 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

21 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

21 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

21 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

21 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

21 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Poverty in India in low single digit, close to or below 5%: NITI Aayog

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  2. Most UCL goals under Ancelotti at Real Madrid

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  3. Sunil Gavaskar advocates for R Ashwin to lead India in Dharamshala

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. NCB Joins Delhi Police to Bust Multinational Drug Cartel

    India News36 minutes ago

  5. INLD Haryana Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Shot Dead, Several Injured

    Politics News40 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo