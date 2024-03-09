Michael Vaughan sings praise of Team India after England's 'Bazball' tastes first humiliation

Advertisement

Team India secured a resounding victory over England at Dharamsala in the fifth and final Test of the series, triumphing by an innings and 64 runs and sealing a commanding 4-1 series win over Ben Stokes' side. The ‘Bazball’ of England has witnessed its first series defeat since the phenomenon began back in 2022 when Brendon McCullum was appointed the head coach of the Test team and Ben Stokes its captain.

Michael Vaughan sings praise of India after England tastes humiliation

Despite a setback in the opening Test in Hyderabad, India bounced back emphatically, claiming victories in all four subsequent matches to clinch the series convincingly.

In the aftermath of this remarkable win, former players and pundits showered praise on the Indian team for their achievement, while also expressing concerns about the state of the English side moving forward.

Former England batsman Michael Vaughan took to social media, stating, "India are so strong at home.. With so many players missing they have showcased the strength they have .. England haven’t been able to get the tempo right with the Bat in hand .. Beaten convincingly by a better team..."

India has now secured their 17th consecutive Test series victory at home, marking a record-breaking achievement unmatched by any other team since the format was officially recognized. Players will now prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024 by taking part in the IPL with the best players in the world, starting March 22.