Updated January 19th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

'Spirit of cricket?': Ashwin's take on Super Over fight with Nabi could make Rohit Sharma unhappy

Team India spinner R Ashwin gets brutally honest on the controversial Super Over controversy between India and Afghanistan at the 3rd T20I match.

Pavitra Shome
IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma argues with Mohammad Nabi
IND vs AFG: Rohit Sharma argues with Mohammad Nabi | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The third T20I match between India and Afghanistan turned out to be a thriller, with both sides producing a towering effort, with Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh putting up an incredible target against the visitors. But the game ended in a tie, leading to a Super Over. They needed to take a second Super Over to decide the winner of the match, which India accomplished to win. However, there was another contentious occasion in the play which infuriated the captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

3 things you need to know

  • Team India defeated Afghanistan with a 3-0 lead in the T20I series
  • India won the 3rd T20I match in the second Super Over
  • Rohit Sharma led the Men in Blue in the T20I matches

Also Read: 'This is the intensity the man gives to the team': Virat Kohli gets 'Fielder of the Series' medal

Ashwin gets brutally honest on the IND-AFG Super Over controversy

One of the most startling incidents occurred during the Super Overs was when Sanju Samson's throw at the non-striker's end bounced off Nabi, and the Afghan batters on strike took two overthrown runs. The decision by Afghanistan to run two clearly infuriated the Men in Blue as captain Rohit Sharma strongly argued with Nabi and the umpires over the scene. But since the runs were taken per the game's rules, Afghanistan was awarded three runs on the last ball. Spinner R Ashwin has opened up on the controversy in one of his YouTube videos to present his opinion.

“There are two sides to this story. If we are the affected party on the field, we will get very irritated with whatever happens. We would say we might not have done this if we were on the field. That is our personal opinion and view,” Ashwin said.

“As an Indian cricket fan I can say this - tomorrow, if we are facing a Super Over in a World Cup knockout match, it is two runs to win off one ball and the wicketkeeper's throw deflects off our glove, we will also run. How can a player not run?” the bowler added.

"A simple explanation for this will suffice. A bowler is bowling just to pick your wicket. If you hit that ball then you can score a run. When the ball hits the pads, it's a leg bye. When it doesn't meet your body, and the keeper leaves it, it is a bye. When the ball goes wide off the crease, it is wide. When the bowler outstretches the leg, it is no-ball. All these happens when the bowler is trying to take someone's wicket and the run comes off the delivery. In the same way, when a fielder throws, why do they do it? To get you run out I am running, that throw deflects off me, I am within my right to run. Spirit of cricket? Yet again, I'm sorry," he concluded.

Image: JioCinema

Also Read: Rajat Patidar's BIG statement, tells selectors he is ready for Team India with 140 runs vs ENG lions

After coming off a 3-0 T20I series win over Afghanistan, team India will gear up for the red-ball format as they will face England in a five-match test series while at home. The first match will take place on January 25th, 2024.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 07:26 IST

