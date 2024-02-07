Advertisement

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir believes that the emergence of Arshdeep Singh could bring an end to India's prolonged search for a reliable left-arm pacer.

The Indian selectors have tried out several left-arm pacers over the years. However, the lack of a consistent performer has not allowed the team to field a more versatile and well-rounded pace attack.

Advertisement

"Arshdeep can be a very good left-arm pacer. India needs one who can consistently bowl at 135-140," Amir said during a virtual media interaction on the sidelines of the International League T20 in Dubai.

Amir acknowledged the impressive growth of Indian pacers, particularly Mohammed Siraj.

Advertisement

"From last two or three years, the most impressive has been Mohammed Siraj. The way he has improved in white-ball cricket, it's a good sign for Indian cricket. The way (Mohammed) Shami, and (Jasprit) Bumrah are performing after injury.

"Indian cricket is growing every day. Their set-up, their leadership, whenever they bring one youngster, they give full time, which is very good," he added.

Advertisement

Amir praised the rotation policy adopted by the Indian team to keep its pace bowlers fresh to meet the demands of international cricket.

"India is always a settled side because they follow a process.

Advertisement

"They also now understand how to keep their pace bowlers fresh. In every series, they have a rotation policy. (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Shami, (Mohammed) Siraj, they are not playing all the matches and series. I think the future of Indian fast bowling holds is good."

Speaking about his future plans, Amir said, “I've no plans to come back as of now.”