Advertisement

Mohammed Shami is widely recognized for his outstanding performances, and now, his brother, Mohammed Kaif, is making a mark in the cricketing world. After years of hardwork, Shami's younger brother earned his maiden first-class cap for Bengal earlier this month. Shami congratulated Kaif for his remarkable achievement and wished him luck for the future.

3 things you need to know

Mohammed Shami recently won the prestigious Arjuna Award. the second highest sporting honour in India

Shami was presented with the award for his performances in the WTC final and ODI World Cup 2023

Shami has a younger brother named Mohammed Kaif, who recently made his debut for Bengal

Also Read: 'The only failure has been the skipper': Dinesh Karthik underlines India's major problem in AFG T20I

Advertisement

Mohammed Shami's brother shows he caliber in domestic cricket

After an impressive bowling spell of 4 for 14, Mohammed Kaif exhibited his batting skills at number 9, scoring an unbeaten 45 to help Bengal secure a first-innings lead of 128 runs against Uttar Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Kanpur last Saturday.

Advertisement

In the third innings, Kaif picked up another three wickets to finish with a figure of 4/14 & 3/72. Despite his solid performance, the match ended in a draw. Kaif was named the player of the match for his all-round show in the game.

It's worth mentioning that this marks Kaif's second match in First-Class cricket. Earlier this month, Shami congratulated his brother for securing a spot in the Ranji Trophy while playing for Bengal. He made his debut against Andhra Pradesh. Kaif picked up three wickets in the match.

Advertisement

Mohammed Kaif had put his name in the IPL 2024 auction. Unfortunately, he failed to attract any bid in the auction and went unsold. The 27-year-old, however, still has a lot of time left to make his mark on the biggest T20 league in the world. Before that, Kaif would like to make his debut for India.