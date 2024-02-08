English
Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

Mohammad Shami's brother making waves in domestic cricket, destroys UP with scintillating display

It's worth noting that this marks Kaif's second match in FC cricket. Earlier this month, Shami congratulated his brother for securing a spot in Ranji Trophy.

Vishal Tiwari
Mohammed Shami and his brother Kaif
Mohammed Shami and his brother Kaif | Image:X/Shami
  • 2 min read
Mohammed Shami is widely recognized for his outstanding performances, and now, his brother, Mohammed Kaif, is making a mark in the cricketing world. After years of hardwork, Shami's younger brother earned his maiden first-class cap for Bengal earlier this month. Shami congratulated Kaif for his remarkable achievement and wished him luck for the future. 

3 things you need to know

  • Mohammed Shami recently won the prestigious Arjuna Award. the second highest sporting honour in India
  • Shami was presented with the award for his performances in the WTC final and ODI World Cup 2023
  • Shami has a younger brother named Mohammed Kaif, who recently made his debut for Bengal

Also Read: 'The only failure has been the skipper': Dinesh Karthik underlines India's major problem in AFG T20I 

Mohammed Shami's brother shows he caliber in domestic cricket

After an impressive bowling spell of 4 for 14, Mohammed Kaif exhibited his batting skills at number 9, scoring an unbeaten 45 to help Bengal secure a first-innings lead of 128 runs against Uttar Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Kanpur last Saturday. 

In the third innings, Kaif picked up another three wickets to finish with a figure of 4/14 & 3/72. Despite his solid performance, the match ended in a draw. Kaif was named the player of the match for his all-round show in the game. 

It's worth mentioning that this marks Kaif's second match in First-Class cricket. Earlier this month, Shami congratulated his brother for securing a spot in the Ranji Trophy while playing for Bengal. He made his debut against Andhra Pradesh. Kaif picked up three wickets in the match. 

Mohammed Kaif had put his name in the IPL 2024 auction. Unfortunately, he failed to attract any bid in the auction and went unsold. The 27-year-old, however, still has a lot of time left to make his mark on the biggest T20 league in the world. Before that, Kaif would like to make his debut for India. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 17:12 IST

