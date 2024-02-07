Advertisement

Mohammed Shami has been on cloud nine recently after his phenomenal innings in the ODI World Cup in India. The star bowler has been applauded for his thunderous spell in the ODI World Cup, where he became the tournament's leading wicket-taker. Shami was recently bestowed with the Arjuna Award, India's second-highest accolade in sports. The star bowler has been out of action since the CWC 23 with an injury, but he has now returned to action and has been training in the nets.ODI World Cup

3 Things you need to know

Mohammed Shami is the latest cricketer to be adjudged with the Arjuna Award

Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup 2023

The star India bowler has been out of action and has been nursing an ankle injury

Arjuna Award recipient Mohammed Shami returns to action in the nets - WATCH

Indian Cricket Team pacer Mohammed Shami has shared a new clip that will make fans ecstatic. In a video he shared on the social media platform Instagram, the pacer was in action at the nets. But Shami took up some batting practice instead of his conventional bowling. The video featured him hitting a couple of loft shots, flicks and a reverse sweep as well. The pacer captioned the video, "Hard work always pays off, whatever you do.”

Apart from his outstanding bowling performance, in which he has 448 wickets in 188 international appearances for the Indian Cricket Team, Shami is also a competent batsman who has contributed significantly to the team's success.

Notably, since he is still recovering from an ankle injury, Mohammed Shami was left out of the Indian squad for the initial two Test matches of the five-match home series against England that begins on January 25th, 2024. It is yet to see whether the pacer will remain in the T20 World Cup squad.