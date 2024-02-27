Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

SETBACK for both India and Gujarat Titans! Mohammad Shami undergoes surgery, might miss T20 WC

33-year-old Mohammed Shami, who last played for India in the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19, went under the knife in London on Monday.

Republic Sports Desk
Shami undergoes surgery
Shami undergoes surgery | Image:Shami/X.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian pacer Mohammad Shami hasn't played cricket since the ODI World Cup final against Australia on November 19 due to a recurring injury. Shami, has now undergone successful surgery on his left Achilles tendon, which will definitely rule him out of next month's Indian Premier League (IPL) and most likely possibly the T20 World Cup in June. The 33-year-old went under the knife in London on Monday.

Shami is likely to be out of action for around a minimum of three months. He will miss the IPL 2024 slated to be played from March 22 to May 26.

Shami is out of IPL 2024

"Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet," Shami tweeted, along with several pictures of him in the hospital, on 'X' on Monday.

Shami, who was one of the architects of India's stupendous ODI World Cup campaign with 24 wickets, had played through pain as he had problems with his landing but didn't let it affect his performance.

He had flown to London in January to take special ankle injections. However, the medication didn't work and the fast bowler had to opt for surgery.

The absence of Shami is a major blow for Gujarat Titans, who have also traded all-rounder Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal. Shami was the side's highest wicket-taker during their runner-up finish in the IPL last year.

Shami, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, has 229 Test, 195 ODI and 24 T20 wickets in his decade-long career.

The development raises a question mark about the injury rehabilitation management programme planned by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for Shami.

It is also highly unlikely that the pacer would be able to make a comeback before India's Test matches at home against Bangladesh and New Zealand (October November).

His target could be the marquee away series against Australia laer this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Shami quick recovery on 'X', saying, "Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Whatsapp logo