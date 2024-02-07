Advertisement

Time and time again Yashasvi Jaiswal has exhibited that he is one of the most promising prospects from the fresh bloc. Day 1 of the 2nd India vs England Test was the testimony of that. The left-hander left the England bowlers distraught and with his aggressive approach took India's score past 300. Upon witnessing his knock a former India opener drew parallels between him and the game's great Sir Donald Bradman.

3 things you need to know

India lost to England by 28 runs in the 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an exceptional ton on Day 1 of the 2nd India vs England Test

Team India finished Day 1 on 336/6 after 93 overs

Also Read | IND vs ENG: Ashwin and Erasmus engage in animated back-and-forth- WATCH

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra showers praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Aakash Chopra congratulated Yashasvi Jaiswal on reaching a century in India's opening innings of the second Test against India. He was particularly impressed by the youngster's desire to turn his starts into meaningful knocks.

Advertisement

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 179 off 257 deliveries as India finished Day 1 in Visakhapatnam on Friday (February 2) with 336/6. He'll be joined at the crease by Ravichandran Ashwin, and he hopes to score his first Test double-century on the second morning.

"The most fantastic performance came from Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat. How well the kid batted. Jimmy Anderson was the only pacer and he kept leaving his deliveries. He gave a lot of respect to James Anderson's bowling." Chopra via. his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

"When spin came, he hit two fours in the first over. After that, he showed why this player is so special. His conversion rate of fifties into hundreds for players who have 10 or more centuries in first-class cricket, he is even above Sir Don Bradman at this point in time," the former India opener added.

Jaiswal has the highest conversion rate among players who have struck at least ten first-class hundreds, at 73.33%. He has scored 2435 runs at an impressive average of 76.09 in 21 first-class games, including the ongoing second Test against England, with 11 hundred and four fifties.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gavaskar abruptly leaves commentary panel, flies back for sad reason

Yashasvi Jaiswal show

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his blistering form in the 2nd Test as well. The left-hander was the standout from India's batting in 1st Test too, and yet again he took the onslaught to the England bowlers. Jaiswal played his shots from the outset, and at the 94-run mark, he hit a ferocious maximum to complete his century. Jaiswal was unbeaten at 179 at Stumps on Day 1. He would look to register a double ton on Day 2. India went on to amass 336/6 on Day 1.