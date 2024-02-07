Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:54 IST

'Most fantastic': Ex-cricketer ranks Yashasvi Jaiswal above Don Bradman in one aspect of the game

Following a stupendous performance on Day 1 of the 2nd India vs England Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal is receiving praise from everywhere. IND end Day 1 at 336/6.

Prateek Arya
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Time and time again Yashasvi Jaiswal has exhibited that he is one of the most promising prospects from the fresh bloc. Day 1 of the 2nd India vs England Test was the testimony of that. The left-hander left the England bowlers distraught and with his aggressive approach took India's score past 300. Upon witnessing his knock a former India opener drew parallels between him and the game's great Sir Donald Bradman.

3 things you need to know

  • India lost to England by 28 runs in the 1st Test
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an exceptional ton on Day 1 of the 2nd India vs England Test
  • Team India finished Day 1 on 336/6 after 93 overs

Also Read | IND vs ENG: Ashwin and Erasmus engage in animated back-and-forth- WATCH

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra showers praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Aakash Chopra congratulated Yashasvi Jaiswal on reaching a century in India's opening innings of the second Test against India. He was particularly impressed by the youngster's desire to turn his starts into meaningful knocks.

Advertisement

Jaiswal hit an unbeaten 179 off 257 deliveries as India finished Day 1 in Visakhapatnam on Friday (February 2) with 336/6. He'll be joined at the crease by Ravichandran Ashwin, and he hopes to score his first Test double-century on the second morning.

"The most fantastic performance came from Yashasvi Jaiswal's bat. How well the kid batted. Jimmy Anderson was the only pacer and he kept leaving his deliveries. He gave a lot of respect to James Anderson's bowling." Chopra via. his YouTube channel.

Advertisement

"When spin came, he hit two fours in the first over. After that, he showed why this player is so special. His conversion rate of fifties into hundreds for players who have 10 or more centuries in first-class cricket, he is even above Sir Don Bradman at this point in time," the former India opener added.

Jaiswal has the highest conversion rate among players who have struck at least ten first-class hundreds, at 73.33%. He has scored 2435 runs at an impressive average of 76.09 in 21 first-class games, including the ongoing second Test against England, with 11 hundred and four fifties.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gavaskar abruptly leaves commentary panel, flies back for sad reason

Yashasvi Jaiswal show

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his blistering form in the 2nd Test as well. The left-hander was the standout from India's batting in 1st Test too, and yet again he took the onslaught to the England bowlers. Jaiswal played his shots from the outset, and at the 94-run mark, he hit a ferocious maximum to complete his century. Jaiswal was unbeaten at 179 at Stumps on Day 1. He would look to register a double ton on Day 2. India went on to amass 336/6 on Day 1.

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  4. Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 131, Over 300 People Missing

    World19 minutes ago

  5. Rose Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes To Make Your Partner Feel Specia

    Lifestyle20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement