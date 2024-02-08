Advertisement

MS Dhoni: The IPL is the only time when the Indian Cricket Fans can witness MS Dhoni in action. A sea of Yellow arrives at the stadium to catch a glimpse of the former Team India captain. Dhoni has often stirred the pot on social media after he appeared at a couple of gatherings and functions. But now, Dhoni is gearing up to return to cricket and is training in the nets to return to action.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement

MS Dhoni is the captain for CSK in the IPL

IPL Dhoni stirred a whirlwind in social media in recent memory

The former India captain has returned to the training nets

Also Read: Virat Kohli pulls out of IND vs AFG 1st T20I on eve of match, Rahul Dravid reveals reason

Advertisement

‘Thala’ MS Dhoni is back in action at the nets - WATCH

MS Dhoni battled through a knee injury and had some fitness concerns in the 2023 season. He was also seen spending time with his family and friends in Dubai at the time of the IPL Auction. But the former Team India keeper-batter is working hard to regain his full strength and is preparing himself for the upcoming IPL season. While there is still time for the IPL to begin, MSD is leaving no stone unturned, as the Chennai Super Kings will be defending their championship title this year. A video is spreading throughout social media, in which the CSK captain is seen wearing yellow pads and taking up training in the nets.

Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings will defend their IPL title this year after they won it for a record fifth time in history. Additionally, this could be MS Dhoni's final campaign, after which he could step down from the one league he is competing.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He is a fine player but there are a lot of others': Dravid lifts lid on why India star was dropped

CSK made some smart calls in the IPL 2024 auction and was able to take up a breakout star in the team. The Kings brought in Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi and more to enhance their team, and they will enter the 2024 season as the top contenders for the title.