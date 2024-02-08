English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 16:17 IST

MS Dhoni is back! Thala returns to action at the training nets ahead of the IPL 2024 season - WATCH

Former Team India captain and 5-time IPL title winner MS Dhoni has returned to action at the training nets ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024 season.

Pavitra Shome
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni warms up | Image:AP | Instagram/@kushmahi7
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MS Dhoni: The IPL is the only time when the Indian Cricket Fans can witness MS Dhoni in action. A sea of Yellow arrives at the stadium to catch a glimpse of the former Team India captain. Dhoni has often stirred the pot on social media after he appeared at a couple of gatherings and functions. But now, Dhoni is gearing up to return to cricket and is training in the nets to return to action.

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • MS Dhoni is the captain for CSK in the IPL
  • Dhoni stirred a whirlwind in social media in recent memory
  • The former India captain has returned to the training nets

Also Read: Virat Kohli pulls out of IND vs AFG 1st T20I on eve of match, Rahul Dravid reveals reason

Advertisement

‘Thala’ MS Dhoni is back in action at the nets - WATCH

MS Dhoni battled through a knee injury and had some fitness concerns in the 2023 season. He was also seen spending time with his family and friends in Dubai at the time of the IPL Auction. But the former Team India keeper-batter is working hard to regain his full strength and is preparing himself for the upcoming IPL season. While there is still time for the IPL to begin, MSD is leaving no stone unturned, as the Chennai Super Kings will be defending their championship title this year. A video is spreading throughout social media, in which the CSK captain is seen wearing yellow pads and taking up training in the nets.

Advertisement

The Chennai Super Kings will defend their IPL title this year after they won it for a record fifth time in history. Additionally, this could be MS Dhoni's final campaign, after which he could step down from the one league he is competing.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'He is a fine player but there are a lot of others': Dravid lifts lid on why India star was dropped

CSK made some smart calls in the IPL 2024 auction and was able to take up a breakout star in the team. The Kings brought in Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi and more to enhance their team, and they will enter the 2024 season as the top contenders for the title. 

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 07:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement