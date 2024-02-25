Advertisement

MS Dhoni, the iconic former captain of the Indian cricket team, holds the distinction of being the most successful limited-overs skipper in the country's history, guiding his team to three ICC titles during his tenure. Dhoni's remarkable journey to international stardom was marked by years of perseverance and an unwavering determination to chase his dreams. Interestingly, alongside his cricketing pursuits, Dhoni also served as a ticket collector at the Kharagpur Railway Station while representing Railways in domestic cricket.

MS Dhoni's appointment letter for ticket collector's job goes viral

Recently, MS Dhoni's initial appointment letter as a ticket collector resurfaced on social media, prompting fans to reminisce about his early struggles. Faced with the decision of whether to prioritize his job with Railways or pursue his cricketing ambitions, Dhoni followed his heart and devoted himself entirely to his cricketing career, ultimately reshaping the landscape of Indian cricket.

Dhoni made his international debut against Bangladesh in December 2004, enduring an inauspicious start with a golden duck. However, he quickly rebounded, registering his maiden international century in just his fifth match against Pakistan, a stellar innings of 148 in Visakhapatnam. From there, Dhoni solidified his place as a key player across all formats, leading a youthful Indian side to a historic victory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

The first appointment letter of MS Dhoni. (JioCinema). pic.twitter.com/nrr53fDbhB — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 25, 2024

Under Dhoni's astute leadership, India broke a 28-year-long drought by clinching the ODI World Cup title in 2011, an achievement made even sweeter as it was accomplished on home soil. Additionally, Dhoni guided a burgeoning squad to triumph in the Champions Trophy 2013 held in England.

Since then, India has yet to secure another ICC trophy, with the wait now spanning over 11 years. Meanwhile, Dhoni is set to return to action in the IPL 2024 season, likely his final campaign. Notably, he led the Chennai Super Kings to their record-tying fifth IPL title in 2023 and will be eager to cap off his illustrious career with another triumph in the upcoming season.