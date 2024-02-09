English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

MS Dhoni's MASSIVE gesture for childhood friend from Ranchi makes people LOVE Mahi even more

MS Dhoni's touching new bat sticker ahead of IPL 2024 ignites a viral sensation on social media, stirring hearts with its heartwarming significance from friend.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
MS Dhoni and his friend
MS Dhoni and his friend | Image:X
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
MS Dhoni, the renowned former Indian cricket captain, is poised to return to the field, guiding the reigning champions Chennai Super Kings in their quest for a second consecutive title. In recent news, Dhoni was seen refining his talents with a bat decorated with a Prime Sports sticker, which is owned by his childhood buddy Paramjit Singh.

MS Dhoni promotes his childhood friend’s company, ‘Prime Sports’

Paramjit Singh was a major figure in Dhoni's early cricket career, helping to shape the course of his brilliant career. Paramjit, who is from Ranchi, has had a significant impact on Dhoni's growth as a cricketer, and Dhoni's sponsorship of his friend's sports firm demonstrates their long-standing bond.

Images of Dhoni's practice session with the bat from Prime Sports have received a lot of attention on social media, highlighting the cricketing legend's ongoing friendship with his boyhood confidant.

Paramjit's key involvement in acquiring Dhoni's first bat sponsorship demonstrates his priceless help in the early stages of Dhoni's cricket career, when he was struggling. This working relationship was emphasized in the film "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," which focused light on Paramjit's important role in defining Dhoni's professional path. The movie was released in 2016; Dhoni's character was played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

MS Dhoni will look to lead CSK for one last time in 2024

Dhoni's relationship with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will extend until the 2024 IPL season, when he will captain the team again. CSK's triumph over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 final, which was won by five wickets using the DLS system, reinforced Dhoni's leadership abilities.

In the exciting IPL 2023 final, GT established a daunting total of 214/4 in 20 overs, with Sai Sudharsan leading the way with an outstanding knock of 96 runs off 47 balls. CSK's Matheesha Pathirana made significant contributions with the ball, capturing two wickets.

Following the DLS method after the game was affected by rain, CSK faced a revised 171-run target, which they successfully chased down, reaching 171/5 in 15 overs. Shivam Dube's incredible unbeaten knock, 32* off 21 balls was essential to CSK's victory, but GT's Mohit Sharma stood out with three wickets.

Dhoni's status as one of cricket's greatest captains is well established, having led the Indian side to multiple historic triumphs. During his stint as captain, he won the 2011 World Cup, the 2007 T20 World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy, becoming the only captain to win three different limited-overs events. Additionally, under his supervision, India won the Asia Cup in 2010 and 2016.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

