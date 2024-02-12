Advertisement

Judging by what has transpired in the last 16 years, Chennai Super Kings is a revered flock that whoever joins thrives. While the vision and leadership of MS Dhoni often get the credit for the brazing success of the franchise, when asked the same to the protagonist himself, he resorts to keeping the recipe under wraps. Under MS Dhoni the CSK outfit has won the IPL trophy five times.

MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings a partnership made in heaven

MS Dhoni has been associated with the Chennai Super Kings franchise from the inception of the IPL. He has almost completed two decades with the Yellow Army and during this phase, he has rendered countless glorious moments to CSK. Though the game has evolved from the time when he first took the helm, however, his tactics and strategies are still effective and reaping phenomenal results. CSK as a franchise is known to groom the fresh crop of players as well as re-energise the veterans.

So, what is it that makes the partnership between MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings so special? What is the formula behind the remarkable success? The entire cricket world might be interested in knowing the answer but the holder of the secret wants to keep it to himself.

MS Dhoni asked to reveal his secret

Recently at a public event, MS Dhoni graced the dais and answered some of the queries of the presenter. One such wandering was, "How can everybody come to CSK and play as well, Stuart, Watson wants to live play as well, Ambati Rayudu play as well, Ajinkya Rahane plays well. There is something that you are doing that I need to enter your brain for, what do you say to them?"

MSD addressed the question and dealt with it in the most Dhoni way.

"if I say it so openly, then nobody would hire me. So, I need to keep it a secret. You know all the, so all the big Cola companies they don't give their recipe out in public."

Thus, what is the secret that works everywhere he goes might never make it to the ears of the fanatics of Indian cricket. However, for youngsters like Sameer Rizvi and Avanish Rao Aravelly, the classified information will soon be on display, as they will be joining the CSK squad for IPL 2024.