A group of well-known investors, referred to as "sharks," hear prospective entrepreneurs' company ideas on the reality television show "Shark Tank India" in an attempt to get funding. After evaluating each idea's potential, the sharks determine whether to put in their own funds in return for stock in the companies that are being presented. Some people would perish to acquire an investment from these entrepreneurs, and these entrepreneurs are tremendous fans of MS Dhoni and eye to working with the star cricketer. MS Dhoni is a highly regarded player in Indian cricket history, receiving a great deal of praise and fan loyalty. Millions of people have come to love him because of his cool leadership, exceptional cricketing abilities, and accomplishments as India's most successful captain. Dhoni's famous 2011 World Cup-winning six and his extraordinary poise have cemented his place in Indian cricket history.

‘Sharks’ chose MS Dhoni as the only cricketer that would like to invest with

The 'sharks' unanimously selected MS Dhoni as the cricketer they would choose to invest in. When asked to pick one cricketer to invest in for launching a startup and offering their first round, Anupam Mittal and Ritesh Aggarwal expressed unwavering support for investing in MS Dhoni, emphasizing his unquestionable appeal in a short clip of an interview that is going viral on X. On being asked:

I'm going to name a few cricketers, tell me who would you invest in if they came to you if they launched a start up and they gave you their first round, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma , Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar? You have to pick only one!”

Anupam Mittal said:

MS Dhoni, unquestionably, undeniably, most certainly!"

To which Ritesh Aggarwal added:

Likewise, usually I don't have a lot of differences with Anupam's thinking, but in this case, I have 200% alignment with him on choosing MS Dhoni without any question."

MS Dhoni's career statistics across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is reflect his remarkable contribution to cricket. With an impressive total of 17,266 runs, including 16 centuries and 108 fifties, Dhoni's average stands at 44.96. In Test matches, he notched 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09, while his ODI career saw him amass 10,773 runs at a remarkable average of 50.57, including 10 centuries and 73 fifties. In T20Is, he scored 1,617 runs, with an average of 37.60. These numbers affirm Dhoni's exceptional batting prowess and enduring impact on the sport. Dhoni led India to the historic T20I World Cup in 2007 and to an incredible ODI World Cup victory in 2011. He is regarded as the most successful captain in the history of the Indian cricket team. Fans are likely to witness MSD playing competitive cricket for one last time in the IPL 2024, where he will lead CSK, who are the defending champions of the competition.