Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

MS Dhoni shows why he is considered the most humble cricketer, signs shoe for a fan - WATCH

MS Dhoni will next be seen in action during the IPL 2024 season. He helped CSK win the title for the record fifth time last year.

Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni | Image:Instagram/KerkettaSiddharth
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The internet was once again abuzz with excitement as former India captain MS Dhoni captured hearts in a viral video where he graciously gave an autograph on a fan's shoe. Shared on the fan's Instagram account, the clip showed Dhoni carefully signing a blue Nike shoe, quickly gaining widespread attention on social media. 

MS Dhoni signs shoe for fan

Fans hailed the lucky individual who received the autograph, emphasizing MS Dhoni's well-known down-to-earth nature. The Chennai Super Kings captain, renowned for his humility, continues to win over admirers with his kind gestures.

On Instagram, the fan expressed gratitude, captioning the video with, "Thank you MS Dhoni for making my day and giving an autograph on my Nike Air Jordan powder blue."

Dhoni will next be seen in action during the IPL 2024 season. He helped CSK win the title for the record fifth time last year. During the IPL 2023, it was speculated that it could be Dhoni's last season on the field as a player, however, the former India captain ended all rumours by announcing his return to the tournament. 

This year might be Dhoni's last in the IPL and fans may never see him in action again. Dhoni is currently preparing for the IPL 2024 season. In a video that went viral recently, Dhoni was seen doing indoor batting practice. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 15:50 IST

