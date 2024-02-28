Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 18:19 IST

WPL 2024 Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Live Score and Updates: MI eye top spot in table

Match 6 of WPL 2024 will witness the contest between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. Catch the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 live score and updates here at republicworld.com. Get hold of all the live score updates instantly through this live blog.

Republic Sports Desk
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz | Image: BCCI
MI vs UPW Live Updates: When and where to watch?
MI vs UPW Live Updates: How to watch WPL 2024?
  • Listen to this article
6: 09 IST, February 28th 2024

The WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. 

6: 08 IST, February 28th 2024

The WPL 2024 match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will be available on Sports 18 and JioCinema in India. 

Advertisement

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

2 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

2 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

3 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

16 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

16 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

17 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

17 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

17 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

17 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

20 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Singer Slaps Comedian On Live TV Over 'Honeymoon' Joke

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Agratas confirms site of UK’s largest EV battery plant

    Business News15 minutes ago

  3. BJP Alleges 16 Lakh Fake Voters in WB, Submits Memorandum to State’s CEO

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  4. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan thrown out of BCCI annual player contracts

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  5. Kolkata Traffic Alert: Road To Be Closed Near Chingrighata Crossing

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo