Updated February 27th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mumbai qualify for semifinals on basis of first-innings lead against Baroda

Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu in the second semifinal this season at the same venue while in the first semifinal game, Vidarbha will host Madhya Pradesh.

Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Ranji Trophy Team
Mumbai Ranji Trophy Team | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Tailenders Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande entered the record books with a century each but it was their team's slender first-innings lead against Andhra that propelled Mumbai into the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy here on Tuesday.

With the contest ending in a draw on the fifth day at the BKC Ground, Mumbai made it to the final four on the virtue of first-innings lead.

Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu in the second semifinal this season at the same venue while in the first semifinal game, Vidarbha will host Madhya Pradesh.

Mumbai had taken a lead of 36 runs in the first innings after Baroda were bowled out for 348 in reply to the hosts' 384.

The match was called off at tea with Baroda reaching 121 for three in an improbable chase of 606 on the final day, with Musheer Khan being adjudged the player of the match for his unbeaten 203 in the first innings.

A thrilling final day was on cards when Mumbai resumed play at 379 for nine with Kotian unbeaten on 32 and Deshpande batting on 23.

Having come together in the middle with Mumbai leading by 373 overall, the pair went about its job with ease to pile up further misery on the Baroda side.

Mumbai's Nos 10 and 11 Kotian and Deshpande recorded their maiden first-class hundreds while adding 232 runs for the 10th wicket, which came off only 240 balls.

But Kotian and Deshpande fell just one run short of equalling the record for highest partnership for the 10th wicket, which is held by the pair of Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh.

Kotian remained unbeaten on 120 from 129 balls with 10 fours and four sixes and the pair was separated only when Deshpande was dismissed by Ninad Rathva for 123 from 129 balls, hitting 10 fours and eight sixes.

Brief scores: Mumbai 384 & 569 in 132 overs (Hardik Tamore 114, Prithvi Shaw 87, Shams Mulani 54, Tanush Kotian 120*, Tushar Deshpande 123; Bhargav Bhatt 7/200) drew with Baroda 348 & 121/3 in 30 overs (Priyanshu Moliya 54; Tanush Kotian 2/16). 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 19:30 IST

