Advertisement

In the first T20I between India and Afghanistan, India won by six wickets with 15 balls to spare. Afghanistan set a target of 159 runs, with Mohammad Nabi scoring 42 and Azmatullah Omarzai and Ibrahim Zadran contributing. Shivam Dube's outstanding all-round effort, which included 1/9 with the ball and an unbeaten 60 off 40 led India's victorious chase. Mujeeb Ur Rahman led Afghanistan with 2/21. Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma from India also made significant contributions. Dube was chosen Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. The match was held at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium and was won by India, who currently leads the series 1-0.

3 things you need to know

India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets and 15 balls to spare

Shivam Dube was named the Player of the Match

India leads the T20I series by 1-0

Also Read: 'Again NO place for Sanju Samson': Netizens furious with Rohit & Dravid

Advertisement

IND vs AFG: Axar Patel eyes to represent India in the T20 World Cup 2024

After an injury kept him out of the ODI World Cup, all-arounder Axar Patel is keen to bounce back in the 2024 Indian Premier League and the five-match Test series against England. His goal is to increase his chances of being selected for the India team that will compete in the T20 World Cup in June of 2024. Axar demonstrated his skills in the first T20 International against Afghanistan in Mohali, capturing two wickets and surrendering 23 runs in four overs. Addressing his aspirations during the post-match press conference. Axar stated,

Advertisement

"My job is to give 100 percent to my work ethics and the process. I am not worrying too much about what will happen to the World Cup team selection, and if I do that, I will be putting pressure on myself. Right now, I want to focus on the IPL, and then we also have a Test series against England coming up soon,"

Axar is aware of the fierce battle for positions in the India team and is ready for the challenges ahead, with only two more Twenty20 Internationals scheduled before the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. He added:

Advertisement

“Yeah, we are going to play the last two T20Is before the World Cup, and then we have the IPL. I know there is a lot of competition out there (for a World Cup spot in India team), but my competition is to myself and I just want to focus on adding to my skill sets,” “It was unfortunate that I got injured during the World Cup and missed it. But I took it positively and tried to improve my game. I was working during my time at the NCA – things like line and length, slower ball and such variations. I was trying to add something more to my bowling as a left-arm spinner, as we don't have that many variations like a leg-spinner such as googly. But I was looking to add those 5 or 10 percent to my bowling,”

Also Read: Rohit uses unique method to warm himself up in Mohali's freezing cold

Advertisement

Indian Cricket Team will face off against Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I on Sunday, January 14, 2023, at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. India leads the series by 1-0.