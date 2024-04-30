Advertisement

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has raised eyebrows and sparked controversy with his recent comments criticizing the exclusion of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) batter Rinku Singh from the main squad of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. Sidhu's remarks come in the wake of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing a 15-member squad for the tournament, with Rinku Singh finding himself relegated to the reserve list.

Also Read: 'Sorry Rinku Singh': Reactions pour in after Team India's Squad for T20 World Cup 2024 is announced

Advertisement

Navjot Singh Sidhu backs Rinku Singh for T20 World Cup 2024

Expressing his disappointment over Rinku Singh's omission, Navjot Singh Sidhu took to Twitter to voice his dissent, stating, "Rinku Singh, the only finisher in Indian cricket who can fill the void left by the great Dhoni!" This comparison to the legendary former Indian captain MS Dhoni highlights Sidhu's belief in Rinku Singh's ability to excel in the crucial role of a finisher in the Indian team.

Advertisement

Rinku Singh , the only finisher in Indian cricket who can fill the void left by the great Dhoni !#Rinkusingh — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp)

The decision by the selectors to leave out Rinku Singh, who has been a consistent performer for KKR in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has raised questions among cricket enthusiasts and experts alike. With his knack for finishing games and delivering under pressure, many believed that Rinku Singh's inclusion in the squad would have bolstered India's batting lineup, especially in the latter stages of the innings.

Advertisement

Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments draw attention to the importance of having a reliable finisher in the team, a role that was expertly fulfilled by MS Dhoni for many years. Dhoni's ability to remain calm under pressure and steer the team to victory in close encounters earned him accolades and made him a vital asset for the Indian team. Sidhu's comparison suggests that Rinku Singh possesses similar qualities and could potentially step into Dhoni's shoes in this aspect.

Also Read: India's T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Which IPL team has the most players in India's T20 WC squad?

Advertisement

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed



Advertisement