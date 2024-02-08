English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Nepal cricket body suspends spinner Sandeep Lamichhane after conviction in rape case

The cricket governing body of Nepal suspended spinner Sandeep Lamichhane on Thursday, following his eight-year prison sentence for the rape of an eighteen-year-old lady.

Press Trust Of India
Sandeep Lamichhane
Sandeep Lamichhane in his IPL debut | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was on Thursday suspended by the country's cricket body after being sentenced to eight years in prison for raping an 18-year-old woman.

The Kathmandu District Court announced the verdict on Wednesday and Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) issued a statement this morning, responding to the development.

Advertisement

"We inform you that Sandeep Lamichhane has been suspended from any kind of domestic and international cricket activities as he has been convicted and sentenced," the CAN said.

A single-judge bench also imposed a Rs 3,00,000 fine on the 23-year-old, besides ordering him to pay a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 to the victim.

Advertisement

Lamichhane's lawyer Saroj Ghimire was quoted as saying by 'The Kathmandu Post' that the cricketer "will appeal the decision in a higher court." In September last year, an arrest warrant was issued by the Kathmandu police for Lamichhane, leading to his suspension as the Nepal captain by the Cricket Association of Nepal.

Although he was playing in the Caribbean Premier League for Jamaica Tallawahs, the franchise released him with immediate effect, and he returned to Kathmandu, where he was arrested.

Advertisement

However, Lamichhane claimed innocence before his arrest and called the allegations a "conspiracy".

Lamichhane has scalped over 100 wickets in more than 103 white-ball matches for Nepal.

Advertisement

He has also had a brief stint in the Indian Premier League with the Delhi Capitals between 2018-20, bagging 13 wickets in nine fixtures.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh's Dreamy Goa Wedding

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  3. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  4. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  5. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement