Nepal's cricket team captain, Rohit Paudel, announced on Tuesday that during Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's recent high-profile visit to Nepal, he assured the national cricket team that they would be allowed to use an Indian cricket ground as their 'home ground.' This revelation has generated considerable excitement among Nepal's cricket enthusiasts, who anticipate a significant improvement in the team's performance.

Nepal cricket team is qualified for the T20 world cup in USA and West Indies.

Foreign Minsuter Jaishankar met the team at the India-Nepal Joint Commission.

Before this India gave home ground to Afghanistan Cricket team.

S. Jaishankar's visit to Kathmandu on January 4th and 5th, 2024, was in response to an invitation from Nepal's Foreign Minister, N.P. Saud, to co-chair the 7th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Commission. During this visit, Jaishankar took the initiative to meet with the Nepali cricket team, a moment he documented and shared through photographs.

Delighted to interact with members of the Nepal Cricket team & @CricketNep.



Congratulated them on qualifying for the T20 World Cup. Assured them of India’s support in their preparations. Underlined our commitment to the growth of cricket in Nepal. pic.twitter.com/C77yScjCUz — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) January 4, 2024

Nepal's captain, Rohit Paudel, disclosed the promising development, stating, "It was a pleasure to meet him because he himself called us. He was very happy to meet us. He congratulated us on being selected for the World Cup. And he talked about what support we can get from the BCCI in the coming days," as reported by BBC News Nepali.

Paudel further conveyed Jaishankar's proactive commitment: "He said it before we said anything. I think BCCI has a big role in the progress Afghanistan has made in cricket in ten years. They gave Afghanistan a home ground." Discussing the potential impact of this proposal, Paudel emphasized its significance, stating, "It makes a big impact. You get to play in different conditions there. There are different wickets. It’s a big advantage to play with a team there."

