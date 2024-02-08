Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to 8 years in prison by Kathmandu court in case of rape

Sandeep Lamichhane made history as the first cricketer from Nepal to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he debuted for Delhi Capitals in 2018.

Vishal Tiwari
Sandeep Lamichhane
Sandeep Lamichhane | Image:Instagram/Lamichhane
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of rape. Lamichhane was found guilty at the Kathmandu District Court on December 29. The sentencing was scheduled for a later date. On Wednesday, January 10, the court sentenced Lamichhane to eight years in prison and slapped a fine of NPR 3,00,000 (INR 1,87,148). 

3 things you need to know

  • A police complaint was filed against Sandeep Lamichhane in September 2022
  • He was arrested by the Kathmandu police in October after his return to Nepal
  • Lamichhane was released on bail in January 2023 and was allowed to play

Also Read: Is BCCI looking for an Ishan Kishan substitute? Big update emerges on IND batter's availability

Advertisement

Sandeep Lamichhane sentenced to 8 years in prison

The verdict in the case was delivered by a single bench of Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal at the Kathmandu District Court on Wednesday. Additionally, Sandeep Lamichhane is required to pay NPR 200,000 (INR 1,24,765) to the victim's family, as confirmed by The Kathmandu Post.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old cricketer, who was arrested following an allegation of rape in a Kathmandu hotel room, had been released on bail in January 2023 by a Nepal court. However, Lamichhane was prohibited from leaving the country until the final verdict is reached in the case.

Notably, Sandeep Lamichhane made history as the first cricketer from Nepal to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he debuted for the Delhi Capitals in 2018. He is also a regular feature across various T20 leagues in the world. The latest verdict has put Lamichhane's career in jeopardy. 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India News43 minutes ago

  2. US Drone Strike in Baghdad Kills High-ranking Militia Leader

    Worldan hour ago

  3. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports an hour ago

  4. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement