Viral: MS Dhoni is still the most popular player despite having been out of the Indian cricket team for a long period. 'Captain Cool' is without a doubt the greatest when it comes to popularity. All of his public actions and words eventually find their way online, even if he chooses to live a largely private life. This time, video of his incredible new appearance are being shared on social media. With his long hair and sunglasses, Dhoni nearly looks the same as he did when he first entered the international arena.

The video was first shared on X, formerly Twitter. With a fire symbol, the caption says, "MS Dhoni in stunning look." The video has had 256 K views, a ton of likes, and comments since it was posted. "The long hairstyle of the past is back," a user commented. "Legendary MS Dhoni. Mahiya in love." stated another user.

Dhoni guided CSK to a record-equalling fifth title last year, and he had promised to be back for the 2024 Indian Premier League.