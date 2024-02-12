English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Netizens Go Crazy Over MS Dhoni's Stunning Long-Hair Look With Kala Chasma | WATCH Viral Video

Viral: With his long hair and sunglasses, MS Dhoni nearly looks the same as he did when he first entered the international cricket arena.

Pritam Saha
MS Dhoni New Look
MS Dhoni New Look | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Viral: MS Dhoni is still the most popular player despite having been out of the Indian cricket team for a long period. 'Captain Cool' is without a doubt the greatest when it comes to popularity. All of his public actions and words eventually find their way online, even if he chooses to live a largely private life. This time, video of his incredible new appearance are being shared on social media. With his long hair and sunglasses, Dhoni nearly looks the same as he did when he first entered the international arena. 

The video was first shared on X, formerly Twitter. With a fire symbol, the caption says, "MS Dhoni in stunning look." The video has had 256 K views, a ton of likes, and comments since it was posted. "The long hairstyle of the past is back," a user commented. "Legendary MS Dhoni. Mahiya in love." stated another user.  

Dhoni guided CSK to a record-equalling fifth title last year, and he had promised to be back for the 2024 Indian Premier League.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 19:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

3 hours ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

3 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina's Beach Vacay

3 hours ago
Shamita Shetty

Shamita on TBMAUJ Trend

3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston

Jen's 55th B-day

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Geheraiyaan BTS

3 hours ago
Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

10 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

10 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

21 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

a day ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

a day ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPI Goes Global: Payments Now Accepted in 7 Countries | Full List

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. More than 6,000 Camels to compete in the richest Camel racing festival

    Videos8 minutes ago

  3. Farmers Protest 2.0: Will 2020 Re-Run Besiege Capital? Delhi on Alert

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. When Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actor's Plan Of Becoming Farmer Went Wrong

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  5. 'If he is injured, why is he posting on Instagram stories': BCCI

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement