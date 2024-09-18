Published 14:10 IST, September 18th 2024
New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke rocks Sri Lanka with two early wickets in 1st test
New Zealand fast bowler William O’Rourke rocked Sri Lanka with two early wickets as the hosts took lunch at 88 for two on the first day of the first cricket test at Galle.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
William O'Rourke, right, celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka on the first day of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:10 IST, September 18th 2024