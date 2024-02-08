Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan live streaming: How to watch NZ vs PAK T20I in India, PAK, Australia & UK

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out

Prateek Arya
New Zealand vs Pakistan
New Zealand vs Pakistan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
After taking a 2-0 lead in the series, New Zealand would look to seal the 5-match series on Wednesday, when the teams- NZ vs PAK- will collide again. Ahead of the 3rd NZ vs PAK match, the hosts have suffered a major setback in the form of Kane Willaimson's injury. The Kiwi skipper will remain out from the 3rd T20, leaving the onus on his deputy Mitchell Santner. For Pakistan, it would be a do-or-die contest, as losing here would mean losing the entire series. Thus, with so much to play for an intriguing battle is in the awaits.

3 things you need to know

  • New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I will take place on Wednesday, January 17, 2024
  • The Third T20 Will be held at University Oval
  • New Zealand are 2-0 up in the series

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

When is the scheduled date for the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan?

The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and Pakistan is set to take place on Thursday, January 17, 2024.

Where is the venue for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match is slated to be held at University Oval.

At what time is the commencement of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match is scheduled to start at 5 AM IST.

How can one access the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in India?

To catch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in India, you can tune in to the Amazon Prime app and website.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in India will not be available.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in Pakistan?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in Pakistan can be watched on PTV Sports.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in New Zealand?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in New Zealand can be watched on TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and SENZ Radio.

Where can one watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in the UK and USA?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 3rd T20I match in:

USA: ESPN+ 

UK: TNT.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Predicted XI

NZ Probable XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Published January 16th, 2024 at 23:49 IST

