New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to watch the 4th T20I match in India, NZ & PAK?
New Zealand and Pakistan will face off against each other in the 4th T20I match at the Hagley Park South. Know all live streaming details here.
Pakistan's tour in New Zealand turned out to be a nightmare, as they are yet to win a match in the T20I series. The Blackcaps have won the first three matches and will aim for a total sweep. The Pakistani squad, on the other hand, is aiming for a breakthrough and halt the host's momentum with a win.
3 things you need to know
- The Blackcaps won the first three T20I matches
- The matches are taking place in New Zealand
- NZ will aim for a total sweep in the T20I series
New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match: All live streaming details you need to know
When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match take place?
The New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match will take place on Thursday, January 19th, at 11:40 AM.
Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match take place?
The New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match will be hosted at Hagley Park South in Christchurch, New Zealand.
How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match in India?
Unfortunately, the fans in India cannot watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match since there will be no live telecast.
How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match in India?
Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match via Amazon Prime app and website.
How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match in NZ?
Fans in New Zealand can watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match via TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and SENZ Radio.
How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match in Pakistan?
Fans in Pakistan can watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match via PTV Sports.
