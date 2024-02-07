English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming: How to watch the 4th T20I match in India, NZ & PAK?

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off against each other in the 4th T20I match at the Hagley Park South. Know all live streaming details here.

Pavitra Shome
New Zealand vs Pakistan
New Zealand vs Pakistan | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pakistan's tour in New Zealand turned out to be a nightmare, as they are yet to win a match in the T20I series. The Blackcaps have won the first three matches and will aim for a total sweep. The Pakistani squad, on the other hand, is aiming for a breakthrough and halt the host's momentum with a win. 

3 things you need to know 

Advertisement
  • The Blackcaps won the first three T20I matches
  • The matches are taking place in New Zealand
  • NZ will aim for a total sweep in the T20I series

Also Read: 'This is the intensity the man gives to the team': Virat Kohli gets 'Fielder of the Series' medal

Advertisement

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match: All live streaming details you need to know

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match take place?

Advertisement

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match will take place on Thursday, January 19th, at 11:40 AM.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match take place?

Advertisement

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match will be hosted at Hagley Park South in Christchurch, New Zealand.

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match in India?

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the fans in India cannot watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match since there will be no live telecast.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match via Amazon Prime app and website.

Also Read: Rajat Patidar's BIG statement, tells selectors he is ready for Team India with 140 runs vs ENG lions

Advertisement

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match in NZ?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match via TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and SENZ Radio.

Advertisement

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan can watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Match via PTV Sports.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 08:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gigantic update on The Rock vs Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Gangs Of Godavari Delayed Further, Vishwak's Gaami To Release In March

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. J-K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, 1 Injured

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Jabalpur: Doctor Shoots Nurse on Suspicion of Affair With Another Man

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. Kashmir's viral twins showcase their reporting skills | EXCLUSIVE

    Videos29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement