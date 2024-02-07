Advertisement

On Sunday, January 21, 2024, New Zealand and Pakistan will again cross paths, this time to conclude the 5-match T20I series. With New Zealand 4-0 up in the series, this match is a dead rubber. However, Pakistan would be playing for the pride and would try to take the consolation win home. Thus, with all to look forward to an intriguing battle is seemingly in the waits.

3 things you need to know

New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024

The 5th T20I will be held at Hagley Oval

New Zealand have already taken the unassailable lead of 4-0

Ahead of the start of the match, let's find out how to watch the match live.

When will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match will take place on Sunday, January 21, 2024, at 5:30 AM.

Where will the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match take place?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match will be hosted at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match in India?

Unfortunately, the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I will not telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Live Stream of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match via Amazon Prime app and website.

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match in NZ?

Fans in New Zealand can watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match via TVNZ 1, TVNZ + and SENZ Radio.

How to watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan can watch the New Zealand vs Pakistan 5th T20I Match via PTV Sports.