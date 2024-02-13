English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 00:43 IST

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming: How to watch NZ vs SA 2nd Test in India, UK, & USA?

New Zealand are currently 1-0 ahead in the two-match Test series against South Africa. The second Test is slated to start on Tuesday.

Republic Sports Desk
New Zealand vs South Africa
New Zealand vs South Africa | Image:AP
New Zealand are all set to lock horns against South Africa in the second Test of their two-match series, starting Tuesday, February 13. The Kiwis won the first Test by a massive margin of 281 runs with Rachin Ravindra emerging as the player of the match. Check out all the details related to the 2nd Test between New Zealand and South Africa. 

When is the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test match taking place?

The 2nd Test match between New Zealand and South Africa is scheduled to start on Tuesday, February 13.

Where is New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test match taking place?

The 2nd Test match between New Zealand and South Africa will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

At what time will the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

The 2nd Test match between New Zealand and South Africa is slated to start at 3:30 AM IST. 

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and South Africa will be available on Amazon Prime Video in India. 

How to watch New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test live telecast in India?

Unfortunately, the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and South Africa will not be live telecast in India. 

How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and South Africa on TNT Sports. 

How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the 2nd Test match between New Zealand and South Africa on ESPN+. 

How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming in Australia?

In Australia, fans can watch the second Test match between New Zealand and South Africa on FoxSports and Kayo Sport.

How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming in South Africa?

In South Africa, fans can watch the second Test match between New Zealand and the Proteas on SuperSport.

How to watch the New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming in New Zealand?

The second Test match between New Zealand and South Africa will be shown on TVNZ Duke and TVNZ+ in New Zealand. 

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test: Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee ©, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

South Africa: David Bedingham, Neil Brand ©, Ruan de Swardt, Keegan Petersen, Khaya Zondo, Raynard van Tonder, Clyde Fortuin, Dane Piedt, Duanne Olivier, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana

New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test: Full squads

New Zealand: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, William O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell

South Africa: Neil Brand (c), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo, Zubayr Hamza
 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 00:43 IST

