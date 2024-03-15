Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh stands out as one of the finest cricketers in Indian cricket history, renowned for his fierce rivalry with Pakistan. Whether competing on the pitch or engaging off-field, he remains a staunch defender of India. Known for his exceptional skills and unwavering patriotism, Singh's spirited performances and dedication to representing his nation have left a lasting impact on the world of cricket.

Also Read: 'We hardly find players who are already ready': Shardul Thakur

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh trolls a Pakistani fan with a savage reply on the internet

Famous for his openness and sharp humour, Harbhajan Singh has won over cricket fans all around the world. The former Indian spinner never stops entertaining, especially on social media, with his keen sense of humour, even if he is retired.

Advertisement

Engaging with admirers on several social media sites, Harbhajan frequently responds with epic comments and occasionally makes fun of them. Recently, he made headlines for one such incident on X (formerly Twitter), where he responded to a Pakistani fan with wit and flair.

In the viral exchange, Harbhajan Singh reacted to a tweet from a Pakistani fan who provided an unlikely scenario in which Indian and Pakistani cricketers play for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) side. The tweet featured photoshopped pictures of players including Babar Azam and Virat Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore shirts, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians apparel, and Mohammad Rizwan wearing a jersey of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Advertisement

No indian hv such dreams .. you guys plz stop dreaming 😴😂😂 wake up now https://t.co/EmraFXiIah — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 15, 2024

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir makes big prediction for KKR star

Advertisement

Harbhajan's reaction to this imagined situation was amusing and enlightening. He reminded Ali Raza and others of the historical backdrop, noting that Pakistani players had been banned from the IPL since its inception in 2008. This absence arises from the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in a ban on Pakistani players competing in the league and PAK players could no longer play in the biggest cricket league in the world after the first season. Despite this, Harbhajan's remark was both lighthearted and awakening about the realities of India-Pakistan cricket relations.