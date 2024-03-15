×

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

'No Indian have such dreams': Harbhajan Singh's savage takedown of Pakistani fan's Rizwan-Dhoni post

Harbhajan Singh delivers a scathing response to a Pakistani fan's Rizwan-Dhoni post that goes viral, dismissing the notion.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Harbhajan Singh stands out as one of the finest cricketers in Indian cricket history, renowned for his fierce rivalry with Pakistan. Whether competing on the pitch or engaging off-field, he remains a staunch defender of India. Known for his exceptional skills and unwavering patriotism, Singh's spirited performances and dedication to representing his nation have left a lasting impact on the world of cricket.

Harbhajan Singh trolls a Pakistani fan with a savage reply on the internet 

Famous for his openness and sharp humour, Harbhajan Singh has won over cricket fans all around the world. The former Indian spinner never stops entertaining, especially on social media, with his keen sense of humour, even if he is retired.

Engaging with admirers on several social media sites, Harbhajan frequently responds with epic comments and occasionally makes fun of them. Recently, he made headlines for one such incident on X (formerly Twitter), where he responded to a Pakistani fan with wit and flair.

In the viral exchange, Harbhajan Singh reacted to a tweet from a Pakistani fan who provided an unlikely scenario in which Indian and Pakistani cricketers play for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) side. The tweet featured photoshopped pictures of players including Babar Azam and Virat Kohli in Royal Challengers Bangalore shirts, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah in Mumbai Indians apparel, and Mohammad Rizwan wearing a jersey of MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

Harbhajan's reaction to this imagined situation was amusing and enlightening. He reminded Ali Raza and others of the historical backdrop, noting that Pakistani players had been banned from the IPL since its inception in 2008. This absence arises from the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in a ban on Pakistani players competing in the league and PAK players could no longer play in the biggest cricket league in the world after the first season. Despite this, Harbhajan's remark was both lighthearted and awakening about the realities of India-Pakistan cricket relations.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:08 IST

