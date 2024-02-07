Advertisement

Team India had a good outing as they went against the visiting England in the Test series. While the Englishman won the first test match, India showcased a great display on the bowling side. The intent was clear, and they were able to make crucial wickets when they needed to break a partnership. The capacity of Spinball in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja was clearly on display, and an Indian Cricket Great left a positive remark about the bowling duo.

3 things you need to know

India is hosting England in a five-match Test series

India lost the initial Hyderabad Test

The second Test match will be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Team India legend hails the R Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja spin duo in red-ball format

The Indian Cricket Team's spin combination was on fire against England and was widely successful in limiting the English batting side. In Test cricket, the two spinners have taken more than 500 wickets between them; in the first innings against England, they each claimed three wickets. Ashwin and Jadeja have also succeded India's most successful test bowling duo and one of the members has showered praise on the newly crowned pair. Anil Kumble noted that it's amazing that Ashwin, Jadeja, or both were able to emerge from those stressful situations with game-winning exploits.

"These two are brilliant. And it's not easy for a batter to just breathe, even for one ball, because these two are constantly at you. And the best thing about spin bowling and about Indian conditions is these two can go on. They will be coming at you, and that is the beauty about these two bowlers," Kumble said.



After coming off a loss in the first Test match in Hyderabad, team India will travel to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and will compete in the second Test match against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.