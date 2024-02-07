Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

'Not easy for a batter to breathe': IND veteran applauds the Ashwin-Jadeja bowling duo in Tests

Team India veteran Anil Kumble applauds the spin duo of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja after their recent success in the IND vs ENG Hyderabad Test.

Pavitra Shome
R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja
R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja celebrate after taking a wicket | Image:X/@BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Team India had a good outing as they went against the visiting England in the Test series. While the Englishman won the first test match, India showcased a great display on the bowling side. The intent was clear, and they were able to make crucial wickets when they needed to break a partnership. The capacity of Spinball in R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja was clearly on display, and an Indian Cricket Great left a positive remark about the bowling duo. 

3 things you need to know

Advertisement
  • India is hosting England in a five-match Test series
  • India lost the initial Hyderabad Test
  • The second Test match will be held at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Also Read: 231 was definitely gettable, we didn't bat well enough: Rohit

Advertisement

Team India legend hails the R Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja spin duo in red-ball format

The Indian Cricket Team's spin combination was on fire against England and was widely successful in limiting the English batting side. In Test cricket, the two spinners have taken more than 500 wickets between them; in the first innings against England, they each claimed three wickets. Ashwin and Jadeja have also succeded India's most successful test bowling duo and one of the members has showered praise on the newly crowned pair. Anil Kumble noted that it's amazing that Ashwin, Jadeja, or both were able to emerge from those stressful situations with game-winning exploits.

Advertisement

"These two are brilliant. And it's not easy for a batter to just breathe, even for one ball, because these two are constantly at you. And the best thing about spin bowling and about Indian conditions is these two can go on. They will be coming at you, and that is the beauty about these two bowlers," Kumble said.


Also Read: Ben Stokes cherishes Test match win over India, calls Hyderabad triumph as ENG's 'greatest victory'

Advertisement

After coming off a loss in the first Test match in Hyderabad, team India will travel to Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and will compete in the second Test match against England at the Dr. Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 07:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. India to the World: CouponzGuru's International Expansion Journey

    Initiatives18 minutes ago

  4. Furniture in Fashion: Elevate Your Living Spaces

    Initiatives24 minutes ago

  5. J&K Police Thwart Human Trafficking Attempt: 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued

    India News25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement