English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

'Not going to argue with Anil Kumble. He is a legend. But..': ENG coach counters Kumble's criticism

India vs England: Jeetan Patel also backed debutant spinner Tom Hartley who was carted around by Yashasvi Jaiswal and other Indian batters.

Press Trust Of India
Anil Kumble critcised England's approach
Anil Kumble critcised England's approach | Image:BCCI/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel on Friday admitted that it was a tough day in office for his bowlers against a set of Indian batters who are adept in putting the opposition consistently under the pump. After getting shot out for 246 in their first innings, England bowlers failed to drag their team back to the match as India piled up 421 for seven for a lead of 175 runs.

"It was a tough day. Playing against India in India is tough as they create a lot of pressure. The way we created chances, some may have gone a little bit our way, then it would have been different. But that's cricket," said Patel during his post-day press conference.

Advertisement

"But it's another opportunity to play Test cricket in India, to take Test wickets, another opportunity to learn." Patel lauded Joe Root for supporting the three main spinners with a fine spell. "We saw a typical Joe Root. He created opportunities. He is going to get hit for boundaries. He is going to bowl attacking deliveries and ask attacking questions. He was fantastic." The former New Zealand spinner said left-arm spinner Jack Leach is doing well after taking a hit on his knee while fielding.

"He banged his knee last night on the outfield and again banged today. Outfield a little sluggish. But he bowled really well. That's what Jack is. He will be back, one of the strongest guys in the team. He is a tough bloke and never shirk responsibility," he added. 

Advertisement

Patel also backed debutant spinner Tom Hartley who was carted around by Yashasvi Jaiswal and other Indian batters. 

"Hartley wanted to take on Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma. We spoke last night, "Well, it happens. We'll come back tomorrow." I am not going to argue with Anil Kumble (on his analysis of England bowling). He is a legend of the game. But on these sorts of pitches, it is all about how many times can you hit the seam and how many times can you miss the seam," he elaborated. 

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 20:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sid-Kiara Give Us Ethnic Fashion Goals

    Web Stories7 minutes ago

  2. 6 Dead, 46 Others Missing As Landslides Hit Southern Philippines

    World7 minutes ago

  3. After DK Suresh, Another K'taka Cong MLA Makes ‘Separate Country’ Remark

    Politics News7 minutes ago

  4. Allu Arjun, Director Sukumar To Reunite For Pushpa 3 But There's A Catch

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement