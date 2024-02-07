Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Not PSL, CPL or SA20: Mohammad Amir believes THIS League will become IPL's biggest competition

ILT20: Desert Vipers’ Mohammad Amir bagged three wickets for 26 runs in his quota of 4 overs, dismissed the dangerous Kusal Perera and Tim David.

Republic Sports Desk
Mohammad Amir
Mohammad Amir | Image:ILT20
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Considered to be among the best bowlers in the ILT20 Season 2, the Desert Vipers’ left arm pacer Mohammad Amir was on fire against the MI Emirates, helping his side register a thrilling win at the Dubai International Stadium. The Desert Vipers won by 2 wickets against MI Emirates.

Amir, who bagged three wickets for 26 runs in his quota of 4 overs, dismissed the dangerous Kusal Perera for 0, and followed it up with the scalps of Tim David and Trent Boult in the last over of the innings, to restrict the MI Emirates to 149.

Speaking after the match, Amir said, “I got three wickets, so that feels good for sure, but most importantly, the team won the game, and this performance is definitely going to help my confidence, and I hope to continue in this form going ahead in the tournament.”

Amir, who was the Player of the Match, is one of the senior players in the ILT20, and has paired up with the sensational Shaheen Shah Afridi at the Desert Vipers. “Bowling with Shaheen is great and I think he is also enjoying it. Bowling is also all about partnerships, and the best part is that we communicate a lot about the conditions and the game in between the overs as well. Shaheen is a good bowler, and it helps to be able to share our experiences with each other.”

Opening further on his thoughts about the dashing young Shaheen Shah Afridi, the former Pakistan bowler said, “He is running in well when he is bowling, Shaheen is running in fast, and his strength is that he bowls brilliantly with the new ball. Shaheen gets the new ball to swing and when he bowls full, he gets chances to pick wickets.”

The Vipers won the game off the final delivery off the game, when Shaheen Afridi slashed hard at a Trent Boult delivery to get his team over the line. Reflecting on that, Amir said, “Shaheen played a very good innings at the end to help us win the game, and he has also been working hard on his batting. I think this was the best game of the DP World ILT20 so far.”

While Amir will hope to continue his good work with the ball in the next half of the ILT20 for the Desert Vipers, the ace pacer said, “There are 18 international players competing with each other in every game, and I think in the coming days it will become one of the toughest leagues, and I am really happy for the UAE local players, as they are performing well, and that is a good thing for UAE cricket.”

Published January 31st, 2024 at 19:26 IST

