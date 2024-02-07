Mohammed Shami reacts after bowling on the first day of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval | Image: AP

Mohammed Shami was crucial in Team India's journey in the ODI World Cup 2023. Even though India was the runner-up in the final, Shami has been celebrated as the team's most successful bowler. The right-arm fast bowler was the leading wicket-taker in CWC 2023 and was recently adjudged with the prestigious Arjuna Award. Shami is yet to return to action, and it looks like his comeback could be delayed further.

3 Things you need to know

Mohammed Shami has been out of action since November

Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the CWC 23

Shami has been nursing an ankle injury which he played through during the World Cup

Mohammed Shami to travel abroad for his ankle injury

Pacer Mohammed Shami is on the road to recovery, but it looks like the NCA wants to be extra sure regarding his injury. As per a report from Cricbuzz, Shami will be travelling to London to work on his ankle injury. Reports also state that Nitin Patel, lead of the NCA's Sports Science department, will accompany him. Interestingly, the BCCI sent Suryakumar Yadav to Milan, where he had sports hernia-related surgery. The report further stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could send the wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to London as well.

Mohammed Shami in action for Team India in the ODI World Cup | Image: AP

Shami failed to pull up a rebound and was not named in India's Test Team against England. With him heading to London, the injury timeline may extend further. Even if the medical professionals at the NCA were satisfied with the growth of the CWC 23 sensation, they want to be extra cautious with Shami, who can devastate an opponent's batting line-up.

The pace bowler has begun training in the nets, which is a prominent sign of progress. However, his inclusion in the T20 World Squad remains a mystery, and it is subject to witness what happens next.