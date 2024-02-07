English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Padikkal, Akashdeep put India A in control over England Lions on opening day

Devdutt Padikkal hit a stroke-filled 92 not out after right-arm pacer Akash Deep shone bright with the ball with a four-wicket haul as India A took control of the four-day second unofficial Test against England Lions.

Press Trust Of India
Mumbai Cricketer Dies After Being Struck by Ball From Another Match In Matunga
India A dominate England Lions | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Devdutt Padikkal hit a stroke-filled 92 not out after right-arm pacer Akash Deep shone bright with the ball with a four-wicket haul as India A took control of the four-day second unofficial Test against England Lions on the opening day here on Wednesday.

England Lions' decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired big time as the Indian bowlers skittled the visitors out for 152 in 52.4 overs.

Advertisement

Akash Deep turned out to be the wrecker-in-chief, returning with figures of four for 46, while Yash Dayal (2/14) and off-spinner Washington Sundar (2/25) scalped two wickets apiece.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 23:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

19 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

19 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

19 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

19 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Vayu Shakti 2024: Indian Air Force To Flex Its Muscle Near Jaisalmer

    Videos5 minutes ago

  2. Joe Root reveals England's new approach as team eschews formal meetings

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  4. Rose Day: Tips To Preserve Flowers Gifted By Your Loved Ones

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  5. Solutions3X Redefines Education for US Healthcare With New Tech

    Initiatives9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement