Advertisement

Devdutt Padikkal hit a stroke-filled 92 not out after right-arm pacer Akash Deep shone bright with the ball with a four-wicket haul as India A took control of the four-day second unofficial Test against England Lions on the opening day here on Wednesday.

England Lions' decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired big time as the Indian bowlers skittled the visitors out for 152 in 52.4 overs.

Advertisement

Akash Deep turned out to be the wrecker-in-chief, returning with figures of four for 46, while Yash Dayal (2/14) and off-spinner Washington Sundar (2/25) scalped two wickets apiece.