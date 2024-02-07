Advertisement

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria celebrated the consecration of Ram Mandir on Monday, January 22. The Pran Pratishtha for the Ram Mandir was held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Over 7,000 guests from all across the world marked their attendance at the mega event.

3 things you need to know

Danish Kaneria represented Pakistan across 61 Tests and 18 ODIs, picking up 276 wickets

He was considered one of the best bowlers, finishing as Pakistan's highest wicket-taking spinner

But he will also be remembered for being banned after being found guilty of corruption

Pakistan cricketer celebrates Ram Temple consecration

The only Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan, Danish Kaneria, took to his official social media handle to celebrate the consecration of Ram Temple. Kaneria congratulated everyone on the auspicious occasion as he shared a short video of the iconic Ram Lalla idol from Ayodhya.

The consecration proceedings in Ayodhya were attended by over 7,000 guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi sat at the Pran Pratishtha event as a patron and also unveiled the idol of Ram Lalla. PM Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering in Ayodhya.