The English cricketing summer has officially begun as England welcome Pakistan for a four-match T20I series, the first of which will be played at Headingley in Leeds as both teams gear up for the 2018 T20 World Cup. England, the current T20 World Champions, will be motivated to prevent a recurrence of the ODI World Cup and will be anticipated to advance far in the competition. Gaining victory in this series will boost their confidence greatly. Going forward, Pakistan will be led once more by Babar Azam, and the World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten has joined the team as coach, which might greatly benefit the visiting team. A recent five-match T20 series between Pakistan and a subpar New Zealand team finished 2-2. Check out the T20 series schedule in its entirety to learn about the live streaming and telecast specifics as an exciting event approaches.

England vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

England vs Pakistan T20I series: Full schedule

1st T20: Headingley, Leeds, Wednesday May 22

England vs Pakistan T20I series: Timings

1st T20: 11:00 PM IST, 06:30 PM BST, 01:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT

Where will England vs Pakistan first T20I match be held?

The England vs Pakistan first T20I match is slated to be held at Headingley, Leeds.

When will England vs Pakistan first T20I match be played?

The England vs Pakistan first T20I match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, May 22.

How do I watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the England vs Pakistan T20I series will not be available in India but fans can follow via live streaming.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in India?

The live streaming of the England vs Pakistan T20I series will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in the UK?

The coverage of the England vs Pakistan T20I series will be available on Sky Sports Cricket channels and the Sky Go app in the UK.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in Pakistan?

The coverage of the England vs Pakistan T20I series will be available on A Sports channel and the Tapmad app in Pakistan.

How to watch England vs Pakistan T20I series live streaming in the USA?

In the USA, the coverage of England vs Pakistan T20I series will not be available on TV but fans can follow the scores ICC's website.

England vs Pakistan: Full squads

England: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Reece Topley, and Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Khan (WK), Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, and Salman Ali Agha.