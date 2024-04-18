Advertisement

The Pakistan National Cricket Team will be in action in a five-match T20I series at home against New Zealand. The series will be of utmost importance as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in the US and the Caribbean. Additionally, Babar Azam will return to the captaincy role. The series also marked the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, who had proclaimed their international retirements but are now back and in contention. They will compete for a position in Pakistan's Men's T20 World Cup team. New Zealand, on the other hand, will field a second-string squad because its star players are in India for the IPL 2024 season.

Also Read: 'Why not': Rohit Sharma candidly replies to Michael Vaughan about India vs Pakistan bilateral series

Advertisement

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Full tour schedule

Advertisement

Date Match Venue 18 April 2024 1st T20I Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 20 April 2024 2nd T20I Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 21 April 2024 3rd T20I Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi 25 April 2024 4th T20I Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 27 April 2024 5th T20I Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand match will commence on Thursday, April 18th, 2024. The match will begin at 09:30 AM IST onwards

Advertisement

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Advertisement

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India cannot watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand live telecast since there is no official TV broadcaster

Advertisement

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via the Fancode app and website.

Advertisement

Also Read: Former MI captain Rohit Sharma's PRICELESS reaction after hearing defunct Deccan Chargers theme song

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in PAK?

Fans in Pakistan can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via Geo Super, ARY Sports HD and Tamasha

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in South Africa?

Fans in South Africa can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming via Super Sports.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming in other areas?

South Africa: Super Sports

Super Sports North America: Sling TV – Willow TV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

Flow Sports MENA & South East Asia : Cricbuzz

: Cricbuzz Australia: Fox Sports

Fox Sports UK: ARY Digital

ARY Digital ROTW: Sports Central

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohmmad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Niazi, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan

New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (captain), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Zak Foulkes, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi